The Eagles are getting Miles Sanders back in the lineup this weekend, but that isn’t going to stop them from taking a look at a possible addition to their running back corps.

The league’s transaction report brings word that Devonta Freeman is set to visit with the Eagles. The visit made the wire on Friday, but the visit will not take place until Freeman goes through COVID-19 testing.

Freeman visited the Jaguars earlier this month, but did not come to terms on a contract. There was also word of Eagles interest in his services during the offseason.

Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Jason Huntley join Sanders in the Eagles backfield.

Eagles set for visit with Devonta Freeman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk