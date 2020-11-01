Eagles set to start Jordan Mailata at RT vs. Cowboys with Lane Johnson likely out with a sore knee

Glenn Erby

Your body has a habit of responding to the weather and with Philadelphia gloomy and raining on Sunday, Lane Johnson woke up on Sunday morning with a swollen knee per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

With Johnson dealing with pain, Jordan Mailata seems set to start at right tackle in Johnson’s place.


The Eagles downgraded Johnson to questionable on Sunday morning, and it appears that Johnson will miss the Week 8 matchup, rest during the Week 9 bye week, and hopefully return for the Week 10 road matchup with the Giants.

