Eagles set to start Jordan Mailata at RT vs. Cowboys with Lane Johnson likely out with a sore knee

Your body has a habit of responding to the weather and with Philadelphia gloomy and raining on Sunday, Lane Johnson woke up on Sunday morning with a swollen knee per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
With Johnson dealing with pain, Jordan Mailata seems set to start at right tackle in Johnson’s place.
Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson told me thi his knee has swelled up when he woke up this AM and he now won't go versus Dallas later. @NFLonFOX
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 1, 2020
The Eagles downgraded Johnson to questionable on Sunday morning, and it appears that Johnson will miss the Week 8 matchup, rest during the Week 9 bye week, and hopefully return for the Week 10 road matchup with the Giants.
