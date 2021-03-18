The Eagles are set to make an addition to their secondary.

Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is going to sign safety Andrew Adams as a free agent.

Adams spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers and played mostly on special teams during their run to a Super Bowl title last season. He had a more prominent role on defense in his first two seasons with the team that included 15 starts, 84 tackles, five interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Jalen Mills is joining the Patriots as a free agent, which leaves an opening next to Rodney McLeod at safety in Philadelphia. Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace remain on the roster from the 2020 squad.

Eagles set to sign Andrew Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk