Eagles set to hire secondary coach Taver Johnson; report

The NFL offseason is already well into free agency and the NFL draft is just over a month away but the Eagles are still filling out their coaching staff.

The Eagles are expected to hire secondary coach Taver Johnson, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported on Tuesday.

Johnson, 50, spent the 2022 season at Eastern Michigan as their safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator. But he’s had many jobs over the years. Before this past season, Johnson coached with the Raiders at Ohio State, Temple and Arkansas. He was the defensive coordinator at Temple in 2017 under Geoff Collins

The Eagles hired Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon departed to be the Cardinals’ head coach. But shortly after that, former defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who was a candidate for the DC job, left to coach in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, we found out that the Eagles are reportedly hiring Ronell Williams as their “nickels coach” under Desai. So it’s unclear how the roles will look with Williams, Johnson and D.K. McDonald, who was the assistant defensive backs coach under Wilson. McDonald has a longstanding relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles also hired D.J. Eliot as their linebackers coach to replace Nick Rallis, who left for Arizona with Gannon.

On the offensive coaching staff, we know the Eagles promoted Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen, who is the new head coach in Indianapolis. They then promoted assistant QBs coach Alex Tanney to Johnson’s previous role as QBs coach.

The Eagles typically wait until the entire staff is filled to announce all these hires.