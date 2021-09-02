Eagles set to add former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson to the practice squad

#Eagles are signing former Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson to their practice squad, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 2, 2021

The Eagles are adding a familiar name to the practice squad, signing former Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson according to Adam Caplan.

Fresno State’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions, Johnson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Related