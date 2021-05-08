Eagles get senior night win over WeBo

May 8—ZIONSVILLE — The Zionsville softball team honored their seniors with a win over Western Boone on Friday night.

The Eagles honored their six seniors before the game, and they all had key contributions in an 8-2 win.

Tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the third, senior Annika Stewart walked and classmate Abby Pickell followed with a single to put two on with no outs.

Sydney Webber walked to load the bases for the heart of the order.

Western Boone pitcher Hannah Redlin almost got out of the jam, getting a ground out and a pop out to get two outs without allowing a run, but then the Eagles got some clutch hits.

Callie Rheinheimer singled in two, and when the ball got through the right fielder for an error, a third run scored. Senior Paige Zvokel followed with an RBI-single to make it 4-0, before a Avery Benedict double made it 5-0.

Western Boone got on the board in the top of the fourth.

The Stars loaded the bases with no outs, getting a walk to Emily Conyer and back-to-back singles by Redlin and Mya Fisher. Gabby Lewis and Emma Shirley then knocked in two runs with ground outs.

The Eagles added three more in the fifth.

With one on and no outs, Rheinheimer hit an RBI-triple, then scored on a Zvokel ground out. Another run scored later in the inning on a passed ball.

Rheinheimer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Stewart got the win in the circle, pitching three innings and allowing one hit and no runs.

Laney Sark got the save, pitching the final four innings.

Jozzy Lewis was 2-for-4 for the Stars. Conyer and Redlin were each 1-for-2 with a walk.

Western Boone is back in action Tuesday at Frankfort. Zionsville hosts Avon on Tuesday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.