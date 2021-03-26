Eagles send 2 coaches to Zach Wilson’s pro day at BYU

Eagles continue homework on top QBs in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are continuing to do their homework on the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class.

They will be well-represented at BYU’s pro day on Friday to watch quarterback Zach Wilson, who is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s crop.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will be in attendance, according to Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

Those are the same two Eagles coaches who traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, earlier this month to watch North Dakota State’s Trey Lance at his pro day. Teams this season are limited to just three representatives at pro days because of COVID-19 restrictions.

So whether or not the Eagles are truly considering taking a quarterback in the first round next month, they’re clearly trying to learn as much about these prospects as possible.

While Trevor Lawrence is the presumed No. 1 overall pick, most have Wilson going at No. 2 to the Jets. The Jets, as you might assume, will be well-represented to watch Wilson today.

Settle down, Jets fans. Your traveling party for Zach Wilson's Pro Day at BYU: GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur.



Remember, the limit for each team is three guys. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

Most draft experts rank Lawrence as the best quarterback in this year’s class, but NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, who has a fantastic track record when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks in the draft, actually has Wilson as his top guy.

“I’m blown away by Zach Wilson,” Simms said on the Dan Patrick Show in early March. “You know I look at it and say this is an Aaron Rodgers, a Patrick Mahomes, Brett Favre-ish type guy.

“He’s a more consistent, bull’s-eye, dead-eye thrower, I mean you know I love Trevor Lawrence. He’s worthy of the No. 1 pick. I know I’m getting a lot of crap about that. I’m not trying to make this about, ‘Oh, he’s not good.’ There’s a lot to love about him. But Zach Wilson, it’s just every ball is a perfect spiral, on the money. All the plays that are there to be had for ease and completions he really never misses and it’s the plays when there’s nothing there that he is really special and able to create and buy time and make unbelievable plays with his arm. And his ability to deliver the ball in magician-like ways, like a Mahomes or an Aaron Rodgers.”

Earlier this offseason, ESPN reported that Eagles owner Jeff Lurie had given a directive to his personnel staff to build around Jalen Hurts. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has since denied that.

