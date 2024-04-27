Eagles select Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith with pick No. 152 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles have a Swiss army knife on both sides of the football after dominating the NFL draft.

On Day 2, Philadelphia traded up to No. 40 overall for Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean. On Saturday, in Round 5, the Eagles selected Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith at No. 152.

2021 Smith led the Aggies with 47 receptions, 509 yards (10.8 per), and six receiving scores.

Last season, during his final year at A&M, Smith earned first-team All-SEC All-Purpose/RS while leading the team with 53 receptions and 795 receiving yards (15.0 per).

The selection continues with the weekend theme of Philadelphia selecting versatile and athletic playmakers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire