Eagles select Stanford QB Tanner McKee with 188th pick in NFL draft
The quarterback factory rolls on as the Philadelphia Eagles have selected former Stanford QB Tanner McKee with the 188th pick in the 2023 NFL draft
.@McKeeTmckee is an Eagle. Welcome to Philly!#NFLDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lr48AUgaBj
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023
At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, McKee is a towering traditional pocket passer. He does have some mobility, but his game isn’t predicated on it. McKee has slightly above-average arm strength, good football instincts, and scheme versatility, so I could see him developing in a Josh McDaniels-led offense as a backup option.