Eagles select Stanford QB Tanner McKee with 188th pick in NFL draft

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The quarterback factory rolls on as the Philadelphia Eagles have selected former Stanford QB Tanner McKee with the 188th pick in the 2023 NFL draft

At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, McKee is a towering traditional pocket passer. He does have some mobility, but his game isn’t predicated on it. McKee has slightly above-average arm strength, good football instincts, and scheme versatility, so I could see him developing in a Josh McDaniels-led offense as a backup option.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire