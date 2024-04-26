Eagles select Quinyon Mitchell at pick No. 22 in NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Toldeo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.

Mitchell (6-0, 195 pounds) turned heads at the NFL combine when he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times. He had a breakout season in 2022 with 20 pass breakups and five interceptions, earning third-team All-American recognition and first-team All-MAC honors.

Last fall, Mitchell broke up 18 passes and grabbed another interception to bring his college totals to 46 career breakups and six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Mitchell to Steven Nelson, who was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon ranked Michell as the seventh-best player in this year’s class, above fellow cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (No. 11), Cooper DeJean (No. 15), Mike Sainristil (No. 22), Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 26) and Nate Wiggins (No. 28).

Mitchell will turn 23 this summer ahead of his first NFL training camp.

