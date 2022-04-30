Eagles select Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens in second round of 2022 NFL draft

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles decided against trading down from pick No. 51 overall and went with Cameron Jurgens, a center out of Nebraska.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network had previously reported that Jurgens could be a player to watch in the second round, and Philadelphia added more depth to the NFL’s top offensive line.

Jurgens should flourish in the Eagles’ zone-based scheme, as the athletic center was the fifth-fastest offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.92 a the NFL Combine.

A former high school tight end that started three years at Nebraska, Jurgens was a Third-Team All-Big Ten coaches selection, an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten by the media, and on the Rimington Trophy Watch List in 2021.

