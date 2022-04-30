Eagles select Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens in second round of 2022 NFL draft
#Eagles draft Nebraska C Cam Jurgens.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 30, 2022
The Eagles decided against trading down from pick No. 51 overall and went with Cameron Jurgens, a center out of Nebraska.
Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network had previously reported that Jurgens could be a player to watch in the second round, and Philadelphia added more depth to the NFL’s top offensive line.
Jurgens should flourish in the Eagles’ zone-based scheme, as the athletic center was the fifth-fastest offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.92 a the NFL Combine.
A former high school tight end that started three years at Nebraska, Jurgens was a Third-Team All-Big Ten coaches selection, an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten by the media, and on the Rimington Trophy Watch List in 2021.
