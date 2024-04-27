Eagles select NC State center Dylan McMahon with pick No. 190 in 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles are restocking their offensive line depth and just added a center from the ACC after landing Dylan McMahon with pick No. 190 in the sixth round.

A good athlete who can get stronger, McMahon is 6-3, 299, and a good athlete.

McMahon started 44 games for the Wolfpack and will be cross-train in Philadelphia after playing guard and center for NC State.

