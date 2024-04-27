Eagles select Michigan OL Travis Keegan with No. 172 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles just added another student to ‘Stoutland University’ after the team selected Michigan offensive guard Travis Keegan with pick No. 173 overall.

Keegan, 23, was a three-year starter for the national champion Wolverines.

A physically imposing offensive guard, the 6-foot-5, 310 pound Keegan started 36 games at the left guard spot, earning first-team all-Big Ten and second-team all-Big Ten honors.

Keegan could settle in as a quality backup behind Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, and could see reps at right guard as well.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire