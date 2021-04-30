Eagles select Landon Dickerson with 37th overall choice

The Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith with the 10th overall selection. They returned a day — and 27 choices — later to select Alabama center Landon Dickerson in the second round.

Dickerson was projected as a late first-round choice in some mock drafts, and he likely would have been a first-rounder if not for his torn anterior cruciate ligament in the SEC title game in December.

Starting center Jason Kelce, 34, has two years left on his deal. Dickerson could play guard to start his career but projects as Kelce’s future replacement.

Dickerson reunites with Jalen Hurts, who started his college career at Alabama.

