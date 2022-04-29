Eagles select Georgia IDL Jordan Davis with the 13th pick. Grade: B

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Georgia IDL Jordan Davis.

GRADE: B.

The Eagles traded up with the Texans to take Davis, the mammoth interior defender who absolutely blew up the scouting combine. Some will debit Davis as more of a two-down run defender, but he’s got more than enough moves to be a third-down disruptor. There’s a need to replace Fletcher Cox sooner than later, and while Davis is a bit of a different player (think Shaun Rogers or Vita Vea instead), this is a very solid pick with a bit of projection.

Mark Schofield’s scouting report:

Height: 6’6″ (98th) Weight: 341 (97th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds (94th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32 inches (77th)

Broad Jump: 10’3″ (98th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: One of the scariest biographical nuggets I have come across this draft cycle is this fact. Jordan Davis did not start playing football until his junior year in high school. Despite his late start, Davis was one of the top recruits in the country and turned down offers from schools like Clemson, Florida and Miami to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Davis played in 11 games as a true freshman, notching 25 tackles and earning SEC All-Freshman honors. As a sophomore in 2019, Davis tallied 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season. His most productive year in college came this past season, where Davis had 32 tackles and a pair of sacks, and he was part of a team that won the National Championship.

Stat to Know: By now you probably know that Davis ran a 4.78 40-yard dash at the Combine. That made him just the third player over 330 pounds to run a sub-five second 40-yard dash, joining Dontari Poe and Greg Robinson.

Strengths: Davis is a dominant force along the interior against the run, with perhaps some untapped potential as a pass rusher. During his time at Georgia he aligned mostly as a 3-technique defensive tackle, but also saw time as a nose tackle, usually as a shaded 1-technique.

Story continues

Davis has true two-gap potential, with the ability to stand up blockers at the point of attack and control them, while reading the flow of the play and then disengaging into the appropriate gap. Against the run he is a behemoth, and his athleticism allows him to track plays down the line of scrimmage and play edge to edge as an interior defender. There are moments on film where he looks more like a linebacker using stack/track/fall back technique against zone plays, instead of a defensive lineman trying to disengage.

Where I think he can make his mark in the NFL is as a true three-down player, which gets us to that untapped potential as a pass rusher. One of the knocks against Davis is that he did not produce much in terms of attacking the quarterback, but the athleticism and traits are there. Take this play against Alabama:

Davis is head-up on the center in a 0-technique, and simply walks the center back into the lap of the quarterback, forcing a quick throw from Bryce Young. That power certainly translates to the next level. Or take this play from Georgia’s win over Michigan:

Davis aligns as a shaded nose tackle on this play, and shows a little push-pull move against the blocker. That allows him to disengage quickly, and then you see the quickness as he closes down against the QB, forcing a checkdown under duress.

If he can add that to what he offers as a run blocker at the next level, watch out.

Weaknesses: Perhaps the biggest knock on Davis is whether he can rush the passer consistently at the next level. We all know that passing is king in the modern NFL, and that fact has impacted positional value when it comes to roster construction. The era of the two-down player, whether at running back, linebacker or even defensive tackle, is in the rear-view mirror. If you cannot help your team when the quarterback drops to throw, your value is going to be limited.

From where I sit, Davis can be a three-down player with the ability to rush the passer, thanks to his strength, quickness and ability to counter blockers with his hands. But it is a projection, and there are players in this class who have put more production as a pass rusher on film.

Conclusion: Maybe my projection is wrong. As I like to say, I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again. But studying Davis, I see a dominant force on the inside against the run, who can fill out his resume with what he offers as a pass rusher. Besides, something tells me that it is not a mistake to bet on a mountain of a man who can move the way he does. A tackle-to-tackle defender at 341 pounds? Sign me up.

NFL Comparison: Davis has drawn comparisons to Derrick Brown, most notably from The Draft Network, and as a fan of Davis’ game that feels accurate.