Eagles select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Eagles are going to draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 29, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles have selected former Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis was one of the most intriguing players in this draft, and he rose up some draft boards after dominating the 2022 NFL combine with speed and athleticism.
Even with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entrenched as starters, Philadelphia drafted Davis to become an interior run stuffer with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams at an elite rate.
List
Eagles to face four of the top five picks in the 2022 NFL draft
List
7 bold predictions for Eagles in 2022 NFL draft
List
NFL draft: Ranking the best 2nd-round picks in Eagles history
Related
Eagles swap picks with Texans to move up to No. 13 overall
Doug Pederson, Jaguars select Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 draft