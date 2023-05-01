Kenny Britt believes that Rutgers football can take the next step this season

The Bruins, who set the NHL’s single season wins and points record, were upset by the Florida Panthers and knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday night.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
The player was reportedly shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital.
A clip of the Statue of Liberty had the Twin Towers in the background during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.
Sanders is no stranger to calling the league out.
Aaron Judge was pulled from Thursday's game against the Rangers with what turned out to be a mild hip strain.
Officials believe Arrayah Barrett’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”
Mike Shannon won two World Series titles as a player with the Cardinals, first in 1964 and again in 1967.
"I was so happy I got it done, got that weight lifted off my shoulders."
Esteban Ocon went to make his mandatory pit stop as photographers were in the middle of pit road.
What a performance from the bantamweight.
The Cowboys grabbed an interesting running back in the sixth round.
The Rams got the honor of taking the final pick of the NFL draft.
Let's check in with MLB's most star-studded cast of characters after a tumultuous first month.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
In the fifth round, the Browns took a potential backup to Deshaun Watson.
Two teams decided to take a kicker in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
Knicks-Heat has the makings of an old-school slugfest.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 3 is under way from Kansas City.
Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.