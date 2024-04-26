Eagles select Cooper DeJean in 2nd round of NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Friday night.

DeJean (6-1, 203 pounds) emerged as a starting cornerback in his second season at Iowa and earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition after breaking up eight passes and grabbing five interceptions (three of which he returned for touchdowns).

DeJean had a decorated final season in 2023, earning first-team All-American recognition, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors and the Return Specialist of the Year award. He broke up five passes and recorded five interceptions while also returning 21 punts for 241 yards and one score.

Some draft pundits project DeJean to play as a safety in the NFL. Regardless of what his primary position ends up being, DeJean’s positional flexibility should help him win playing time. The 21-year-old prospect has played outside cornerback, slot cornerback and nickel safety. He will also contribute on special teams.

