Eagles select Clemson RB Will Shipley with pick No. 127 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles added a dynamic dual-threat in round four of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting former Clemson star running back Will Shipley with the 127th overall pick.

In his final game at Clemson, Shipley recorded 132 all-purpose yards to help the Tigers win 38-35 over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29. Shipley returned two kickoffs for 94 yards, rushed for 29 yards, and caught two passes for nine yards before exiting with an injury.

Shipley finished the 2023 season with 827 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also added 31 receptions for 244 yards and two more scores.

The 2022 campaign was Shipley’s best statical season, as the dual-threat running back rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 38 catches for 242 yards. He finishes his college career with 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing to go with more than 600 yards receiving.

