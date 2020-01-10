Eagles seeking football coach for cursed position ... again

Lost in the news of the last few days is that in addition to hiring a new offensive coordinator, the Eagles will also need to find a new receivers coach.

Again.

Yes, Doug Pederson is entering Year 5 of his head coaching tenure with the Eagles and he is now looking for his fifth receivers coach. This job simply has to be cursed. Did Bob Bicknell cast a spell on the NovaCare Complex when he was fired after the 2015 season? That's the only way to explain it.

The problem here is that the Eagles really need to find some stability at this position. They will likely pick one or two receivers in the draft and they can't have another situation like the one with Nelson Agholor. Agholor, who was drafted in the first round in 2015, played five seasons with the Eagles and had a new position coach every year. It's hard to develop talent like that.

The crazy thing is, this was a position where the Eagles once had incredible stability. They had two guys man the position for 17 years. Now, they're about to have six in six years.

2019: Carson Walch

2018: Gunter Brewer

2017: Mike Groh

2016: Greg Lewis

2013-15: Bob Bicknell

1999-2012: David Culley











In the last four seasons, the Eagles have had three receivers coaches fail and one succeed too much. Groh was great in the role back in 2017 but he did so well the Eagles promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2018 and ultimately fired him after two seasons in that position.

The Eagles have tried a few different ways to hire receivers coaches. Lewis was on the initial staff and had ties to the Andy Reid tree, having been a former player here. Groh was a fresh outside voice. Brewer was supposed to be that too when they hired the former UNC coach. And then Walch was an internal hire, promoted from assistant receivers coach after Brewer left. Walch was brought in the year before from the CFL.

Pederson has tried a bunch of different ways to find receivers coaches: from the NFL, from college, from the CFL and none of them have stuck. The most successful one was Groh, who came from the Bears and Rams. Based on the last few seasons, maybe the Eagles ought to find a receivers coach with some significant NFL experience this time.

There are a few intriguing names who might be available and fit that criteria like Sanjay Lal, Tyke Tolbert, Adam Henry and Ike Hilliard. The Eagles probably have to figure out their OC opening first but this receivers coach job is important too.

Since the Eagles are going to be actively looking for a new receivers coach, I decided to lend a hand with the process:

The great thing about this poster is they can use it again next year too!

