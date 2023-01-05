Eagles secondary excited for boost from C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Eagles secondary excited for boost from Gardner-Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday activated C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s 21-day practice window, the first step toward his return to game action.

And his teammates can’t wait to get him back.

“I’m going to be happy to see him back out there, you know, having fun,” cornerback James Bradberry said. “I’m sure he’s going to be talking a whole lot. And, of course, his playmaking ability. We definitely miss him out there on the field.”

The Eagles have been without Gardner-Johnson for the last five games after he suffered a lacerated kidney from a big hit in the Packers game in late November. This was obviously not a run-of-the-mill injury, so the Eagles have been showing precaution with Gardner-Johnson.

If Gardner-Johnson is going to return for the Eagles’ Week 18 game against the Giants on Sunday, he’ll need to be added to the active roster by 4 p.m. on Saturday. If all goes well at practice this week, that could happen.

“Oh man,” backup safety K’Von Wallace said. “I hope he gets four picks so he can finish with double digits like he was on pace to. We’re excited, man.

“It was very unfortunate we lost Avonte (Maddox), but very excited we gain Chauncey. He’s a tremendous player and he’s going to help us a lot.”

But even if Gardner-Johnson doesn’t play this week, the Eagles have to be confident they’ll have their playmaking safety back for the playoffs.

“He’s always around the ball and you’re talking about a guy who’s got a lot of veteran experience and can help us out in a lot of ways,” edge rusher Haason Reddick said. “Getting him back would be major. It would be major. I know it would be a big morale boost to get a guy back who can come in and make some plays like he can.”

Gardner-Johnson is one of four players to lead the NFL with six interceptions this season. That is even more impressive considering he has played just 11 games and this is his first year playing safety after the Eagles traded with the Saints to acquire him just before the season began.

Even though Gardner-Johnson hasn’t been on the field the last month with his teammates, he’s still been his usually energetic self behind the scenes. Throughout his absence, he talked to his teammates all the time and even when he wasn’t traveling to road games, he would text them to wish them good luck before games.

“He’s still his same self,” said nickel cornerback Josiah Scott, who then pointed to Gardner-Johnson behind him putting on an indoor green and chopping it up with some other teammates. “You can see it now. He has a lot of energy, he enjoys being around us.

“I know for the first couple of weeks when he was a little more lonely not being around the guys. But when he’s around the guys, he’s so energetic and brings a lot of energy to everyone in the locker room.”

Gardner-Johnson on Wednesday declined an interview request, electing to wait until after his first practice back on Thursday afternoon.

His teammates know what to expect when CJGJ finally hits the practice field again.

“I think he’ll be just like he has been all year,” fellow starting safety Marcus Epps said with a smile. “Bring a lot of energy and practice hard.”

While the Eagles will get Gardner-Johnson back soon, it appears that they’ll still be without Maddox for a little while as he deals with a toe injury. Maddox was seen in a walking boot before Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The Eagles will have some decisions to make when Gardner-Johnson returns. They haven’t shot down the idea of perhaps playing him at nickel corner, the position he played in New Orleans, while Maddox is out. The Eagles can basically decide whether they feel more comfortable with Scott or rookie safety Reed Blankenship on the field.

The good news for the Eagles is that after suffering these injuries to Gardner-Johnson and Maddox this season, they have gotten their backups some important snaps. Scott, Blankenship and Wallace have all played more than they probably anticipated entering the season.

The members of the secondary feel like that can be an advantage going into the playoffs.

“Whenever guys have to come off the field for a couple plays, couple weeks, months, it doesn’t matter,” Wallace said. “Guys have done a great job for us, stepping up, playing their role well. And it will definitely help in the playoffs and a Super Bowl run. It doesn’t matter if a guy goes down. We know we have the capability and the experience to go out there and dominate.”

