Eagles go All-SEC with 3 first round picks in Todd McShay’s mock draft 2.0

With the Super Bowl over and teams now transitioning towards draft preparation and NFL free agency, Philadelphia will be among the teams to watch with three first-round picks and plenty of needs all over the board.

It’s the mock draft season and ESPN’s Todd McShay just released his second installment, and the Eagles get an A+ grade, landing two All-American’s from Georgia and one of the SEC’s top wide receivers.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

The top linebacker on some boards, Dean would immediately upgrade the Eagles, linebacker group.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

A rugged and athletic defensive end who can also play the tackle position, Walker would transition to the NFL with his college teammate, while also upgrading Philadelphia’s pass rush.

19. Philadelphia Eagles Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

A big, physical, and fast wide receiver, Burks would be the third straight wide receiver drafted by Philadelphia in the first round of the draft.

Standing 6-foot-3 with a dynamic catch radius, Burks would elevate the Eagles in the red zone.

