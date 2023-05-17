Eagles’ Sean Desai appreciated thorough hiring process

Why Sean Desai appreciated Eagles’ thorough hiring process originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Whenever Nick Sirianni is asked about new defensive coordinator Sean Desai he always seems to mention two things first: Detail and organization.

So it’s no surprise that Desai was impressed by the Eagles’ hiring process.

Because the Eagles under Jeff Lurie have become notorious for all-day, extensive interviews. And Sirianni this offseason completed an exhaustive search to replace Jonathan Gannon that ended with the Birds’ hiring Desai as their DC.

“I will say this: It was the most thorough process I have ever been a part of,” Desai said last week in his first press conference with Philly reporters. “And I say that because I think that's a credit to the people in this organization and the way they don't let anybody come into this culture that doesn't fit it, and that's from Mr. Lurie to Howie (Roseman) to Nick (Sirianni).

“I appreciate the thoroughness and the detail because that's kind of some things I pride myself on, and being up front, being detailed, being thorough. So, that was a real good connection that I thought we built from the beginning. I enjoyed going through that process.”

It’s clear that staff-building is extremely important to Lurie and he’s made some really impressive head coaching hires during his time as owner. It’s also clear that Sirianni shares Lurie’s passion for going through these coaching searches. Sirianni interviewed a ton of candidates for the DC job but also to fill out some other position coach vacancies on his staff.

The Eagles felt like they had a no-brainer replacement for Shane Steichen and promoted Brian Johnson to be their offensive coordinator, the search for a new defensive coordinator was much more involved this offseason.

As the Eagles looked for a replacement for Gannon, who is now the head coach in Arizona, they casted a wide net and looked at coaches with different philosophies and backgrounds before landing on Desai.

We’ve seen it doom head coaches before when their staffs get ravaged by success. And Sirianni wants to make sure that won’t happen to him.

Sirianni and Desai both have a passion for teaching and that’s probably why they share the appreciation for detail and organization. If Sirianni wasn’t a football coach, he’d likely be a teacher in a school somewhere. Desai, 40, has a master’s degree from Columbia in higher and postsecondary education and a doctorate in educational administration from Temple.

Desai last week was asked about his attention to detail and why it’s so important to him.

“You don't leave any stone unturned,” he said. “It's our job to prepare and prepare ourselves, our coaches and our players and put them in the best position possible, and that starts every day.

“If there's a slight detail that's wrong or kind of out of place, that's a reflection of me. I own that, and I take a lot of pride in that because I think if I am prepared, that gives our players and our coaches a chance to be prepared. And if I'm not prepared, well, it's a trickle-down effect, and we all know that. It's the same in every industry. You guys deal with the same thing.

“As the leader of this defense, I've got to make sure I'm on my game, and it's an every-minute, every-day type of thing. I've got to make sure I've got enough foresight to anticipate what's coming up ahead and making sure I give our guys a plan and a process to achieve our goals.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube