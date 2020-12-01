Eagles-Seahawks Week 12 report card: Another ugly offensive performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles fell to 3-7-1 with their 23-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, losing their third straight since the bye week.

Overall, the offense continues to struggle.

That’s where we’ll start:

Quarterback

Carson Wentz: 25/45, 215 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 73.8 rating

The Seahawks came into this game with the NFL’s worst pass defense and Wentz still managed just over 200 yards passing and some of that came just before they tacked on a touchdown in garbage time. Wentz isn’t the only problem with the offense but he’s still a problem. At least he picked up 42 yards on the ground.

Grade: D

Running backs

Miles Sanders: 6 carries, 15 yards

It’s coaching malpractice for Sanders to end up with just eight touches in this game. He’s the Eagles’ most dynamic player. Doug Pederson got away from the run again after a slow start for the running backs. Sanders averaged just 2.5 per carry, Boston Scott just 3.5. The only guy who did any real damage on the ground was Wentz. Sanders also had another drop.

Grade: D

Receivers

Travis Fulgham: 2 catches, 16 yards

Want to know how unproductive the Eagles’ receivers were? Fulgham led the way and he wasn’t even targeted until the fourth quarter. Alshon Jeffery is playing more for some reason and managed just two catches for 15 yards. Jalen Reagor had three for 11 and John Hightower had 1 for 1. Again, this was the NFL worst pass defense through 11 weeks of the season and the Eagles’ receivers did next to nothing against it.

Grade: F

Tight ends

Dallas Goedert: 7 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

While the receivers were awful, Goedert and Richard Rodgers both had big games. Rodgers finished with three catches for 53 yards and somehow came up with a ball in the end zone with 12 seconds left. The only reason the tight ends don’t get an A is because Goedert admitted fault on that red zone interception from Wentz. Goedert needs to be where Wentz was going with the ball.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

The Eagles gave up six more sacks on Monday night and on first watch, it wasn’t a stellar debut for Jason Peters at right guard. And Matt Pryor at right tackle wasn’t a thing of beauty either. The Eagles have been decimated by injuries on the OL all season and it’s been showing up week after week.

Carson Wentz has been sacked 46 times in 11 games. Only other times a QB has been sacked more through 11 games:



58: David Carr in 2002

50: David Carr in 2005 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2020

Grade: F

Defensive line

Derek Barnett: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 2 TFLs

Barnett had one of the best games of his career, picking up two huge fourth-down stops early in the game. Fletcher Cox also got a ton of pressure in this game, finishing with 5 tackles, a sack and a TFL. Even Javon Hargrave looked to be much more active in this game than in games past.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Alex Singleton: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

All three starting linebackers had a tackle for loss on Monday. Singleton continues to play at a pretty high level. T.J. Edwards was beat on a pass to Chris Carson — he’s never going to be great in coverage — but the linebackers were OK.

Grade: B

Secondary

Darius Slay: 9 tackles

There’s a reason Slay had nine tackles in this game. It was because DK Metcalf kept catching the ball over him. There were plenty of times where Slay had tight coverage and Metcalf just bested him. Metcalf ended up with 177 yards but that was 77% of Russell Wilson’s yards. The Eagles’ secondary aside from Slay vs. Metcalf held up surprisingly well (Nickell Robey-Coleman played well!). But Metcalf really crushed them.

Grade: C

Special teams

Cameron Johnston: 5 punts, 49.0 average, 63 long

The punter had a good day, including that booming 63-yarder. Jake Elliott made his only field goal attempt but missed a PAT. And Greg Ward finally got a little something going in the punt return game. He had two returns for 19 yards and a long of 12. It’s not great but they’ve had almost nothing all year.

Grade: B

Coaching

Record: 3-7-1

Jim Schwartz called a decent game but his biggest mistake was talking to Metcalf before the game. Meanwhile, Doug Pederson just has no answers. Trying to shoehorn Jalen Hurts into the game was weird. He’s playing Alshon Jeffery over Travis Fulgham at times. It really makes you wonder if all these decisions are his or coming above him. Without knowing for sure, we have to give him poor marks.

Grade: D

