Eagles-Seahawks game flexed to Monday night in Week 15

Flex scheduling for Monday night games became part of the NFL landscape this season and the NFL announced that it will be used for the first time in Week 15.

The Eagles-Seahawks game that was scheduled to be played in Seattle on Sunday, December 17 will now be played on Monday, December 18 instead. The Chiefs' visit to New England was originally scheduled for that slot and the reigning Super Bowl champs are a reliable draw in primetime, but the Patriots are bad enough that the league opted for what looks like a more competitive matchup on paper.

The game in New England is now scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox. The Patriots are still set to play in primetime against the Broncos on Christmas Eve and that could be their final national television appearance of the Bill Belichick era if the game remains in place and Belichick moves on come the offseason.

As a result of the move, the Eagles are now scheduled to play on back-to-back Mondays. They will host the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas in what will be their fourth Monday game of the season.