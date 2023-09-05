Eagles have scouts in attendance at Clemson-Duke

The Eagles are always doing their due diligence on potential draft picks.

With Monday being a national holiday, all ayes are in Durham for the ACC opener between Clemson and Duke.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid is in attendance, and Philadelphia is among 16 teams on campus, with three organizations sending their GM.

16 NFL teams on-hand at the Clemson-Duke matchup: BAL, BUF, CAR, CHI, GB, KC, LAC, LVR, MIN, NE, NYG, PHI, SEA, SF, TEN, WAS 3 GMs in attendance: Beane (BUF), Poles (CHI) and Schoen (NYG) — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 4, 2023

Duke junior quarterback Riley Leonard is a top-50 prospect, while Blue Devil left tackle Graham Barton looks like a solid Day 2 prospect who’ll move inside to guard.

Clemson has sent 11 draft-day defenders to the NFL over the past five years.

Junior cornerback Nate Wiggins and linebacker Barrett Carter are top 20 prospects, along with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

