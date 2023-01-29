Eagles score two quick touchdowns to grab halftime lead

The Philadelphia Eagles were in a tussle with the San Francisco 49ers at the Linc on Sunday despite their opponent being down to a fourth-string quarterback.

The Eagles got a pair of scores in 1:20 late in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie and go up by 14.

All of Philly’s first-half touchdowns were on the ground.

Philly was helped by a series of defensive penalties by San Francisco.

Miles Sanders scored his second touchdown to make it 14-7 after the PAT.

Then, Haason Reddick recovered a fumble by Josh Johnson, who replaced Brock Purdy in the first quarter.

A 3-play, 30-yard drive was aided by a facemask penalty on Dre Greenlaw of the Niners.

Boston Scott then rolled in from 10 yards to make it 21-7 for the home team.

