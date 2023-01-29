Eagles score two quick touchdowns to grab halftime lead
The Philadelphia Eagles were in a tussle with the San Francisco 49ers at the Linc on Sunday despite their opponent being down to a fourth-string quarterback.
The Eagles got a pair of scores in 1:20 late in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie and go up by 14.
All of Philly’s first-half touchdowns were on the ground.
Philly was helped by a series of defensive penalties by San Francisco.
Miles Sanders scored his second touchdown to make it 14-7 after the PAT.
.@BoobieMilesXXIV has another and the @Eagles lead 14-7. #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #SFvsPHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FKUP5TcOqi pic.twitter.com/UCy4UnTcjI
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
Then, Haason Reddick recovered a fumble by Josh Johnson, who replaced Brock Purdy in the first quarter.
A 3-play, 30-yard drive was aided by a facemask penalty on Dre Greenlaw of the Niners.
Boston Scott then rolled in from 10 yards to make it 21-7 for the home team.
LOOSE BALL. @Haason7Reddick comes down with it!
📺: #SFvsPHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FKUP5TdmfQ pic.twitter.com/xjOWCAogV2
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
What a game for this guy 👏 @Haason7Reddick
📺: #SFvsPHI on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FKUP5TdmfQ pic.twitter.com/wRSN4jF8FS
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023