Eagles schedule visit with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco

Eagles schedule visit with a Super Bowl MVP QB (not Nick Foles) originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are bringing 36-year-old long-time Raven Joe Flacco for a visit, according to ProFootballTalk.

Flacco, who grew up in South Jersey and played at Audubon High School, won 10 playoff games — 11th-most in NFL history — and a Super Bowl championship for the Ravens between 2008 and 2011 but is 26-37 as a starter over the last six seasons, including 2019 with the Broncos and this past year with the Jets.

Jalen Hurts is currently the only quarterback the Eagles have under contract, and a veteran like Flacco would fill the Eagles’ desire for a veteran backup who would presumably be content in the No. 2 role whether the Eagles move forward with Hurts or draft a quarterback.

In 13 NFL seasons, Flacco has a 98-77 record, has thrown for 40,931 yards and has 224 touchdowns and 144 interceptions with an 84.1 passer rating.

Flacco was the Ravens’ full-time starter from his rookie season in 2008 through the middle of 2018, when he was replaced by Lamar Jackson. Flacco went 2-6 in eight starts with the Broncos in 2019 - his offensive coordinator was Rich Scangarello - and then went 0-4 with the Jets in four starts with the Jets last year in place of injured Sam Darnold.

Flacco is the first free agent quarterback the Eagles have been linked with, although there has been plenty of speculation about Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles — who is still on the Bears' roster — returning to Philadelphia for a third stint.

Flacco's only other known visit so far during free agency has been with the 49ers on Thursday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube