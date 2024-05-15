Eagles schedule release: Eagles will share 2024-2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles schedule release day is upon us, and anticipation is building as the team hopes to turn the page on a disappointing end to the 2023-2024 season by touting a new-look roster that many experts believe will contend for an NFC title.

The Eagles will travel to Brazil to play the Green Bay Packers in a first-of-its-kind start to the NFL season. The team previously shared the opponents it will face in the coming season, including home and away bouts against all three division rivals and a shot at revenge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles won nine of their first 10 games last year and appeared to be an NFL juggernaut until the wheels began to fall off down the homestretch of the season.

Philadelphia lost five of their final six games, including losses to the Cardinals, Giants and Seahawks, before they were ousted in the Divisional Round by Tampa Bay.

The 32-9 playoff blowout didn't only end the Eagles' season, but it also marked the final game played by Philly football legends Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles quickly turned the page by having an exciting offseason that included extensions to key players like Brandon Graham, DeVonta Smith and Jordan Mailata.

Philadelphia made perhaps the biggest move in the entire NFL offseason by signing longtime New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a 3-year contract.

The Eagles also forged a reunion with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and made A.J. Brown the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history with a $96M extension.

The team dealt Camden County native Hasson Reddick to the New York Jets, and virtually replaced him by signing former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff.

While some cast doubt on the return of head coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles leadership gave him a vote of confidence and added veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"I’ve seen what [Sirianni] has done, winning games," Eagles GM Howie Roseman said. "He's put us in a position where we're competing for a world championship."

The Eagles' division rivals weren't as active during the offseason as Philadelphia was, leading many experts to believe the Eagles will repeat as NFC East Champions.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are expected to challenge the Eagles for the NFC Conference title.