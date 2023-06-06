Eagles schedule: Ranking the 14 opposing quarterbacks Philadelphia will face in 2023

The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face seven quarterbacks that led 2022 playoff teams.

The most brutal schedule in the league, the Birds will open up in New England on a Tom Brady appreciation afternoon.

With the final week of OTAs upon us, we’re ranking the 14 quarterbacks Philadelphia face in 2023 from best to worst.

Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and will be a front-runner for the award as long as he’s connected to Andy Reid.

Josh Allen has a loaded Bills squad.

Rodgers heads to the Jets, flush with offensive weapons and a top-five defense.

Dak Prescott will be an MVP candidate if he can cut down on his interceptions and win two or three big games down the stretch.

Geno Smith has dynamic weapons on offense and a weak NFC West to heighten his MVP chances.

Tua Tagovailoa contemplated retirement before returning for the Dolphins’ offseason program and he’ll enter 2023 as one of the top young passers in the NFL when healthy.

Kirk Cousins should be on the MVP tier, but he’s had too many inconsistent moments on the biggest stage.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams --Week 5

Matthew Stafford will look to get the rebuilding Rams back to the playoffs.

Murray could miss the first half of the season, eliminating any shot of an MVP campaign. He’ll work to show Jonathan Gannon that Caleb Williams isn’t the answer in 2024.

Daniel Jones signed a new deal and will play with even larger expectations.

Purdy could miss time with the elbow injury suffered in the NFC Championship loss. Purdy is the guy in San Francisco and could be on the MVP tier by the season’s end.

Mac Jones has an actual legit offensive coordinator in New England and should regain his rookie form.

Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal and will have another opportunity to prove he’s a full-time starter.

Sam Howell is the guy in Washington, and the former Tarheels star will look to cement his legacy.

