Eagles schedule projection: How many wins in Philadelphia’s final 7 games?

The Eagles are 4-6 on the season after a dominant win at Empower Field over the AFC West, Denver Broncos.

Philadelphia’s record is a game below what we predicted prior to the season kickoff, but Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff have kept the players engaged and working hard as they work to find an identity.

Zach Ertz has been traded, Miles Sanders is back and Brandon Brooks should be returning any day now

With the Eagles set for an 8-week stretch that includes 4 straight division games to close out the season, we’re forecasting the next 7 games for the Birds.

Loading



Loading...

Week 11: Home vs. New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) acknowledges fans after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. The Eagles won 30-13. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jameis Winston is out with an ACL injury and the team is heading to the Linc angry about two straight losses and livid about Jalen Hurts winning his first start almost a year to the day. Sean Payton goes all out to prevent a repeat, but the Eagles roll.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Saints 21

Week 12: Away at New York Giants

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The first of two matchups in a four-week period, Philadelphia heads up the New Jersey Turnpike for this one.

The Eagles now have an answer for Giants cornerback James Bradberry in DeVonta Smith and Boston Scott does what he does in this one.

Prediction: Eagles 17, Giants 10

Week 13: Away at New York Jets

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The same destination in back-to-back weeks provides the same result for a Philadelphia team surging into the bye week.

The rebuilding Jets simply don’t have enough weapons.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Jets 17

Week 14: BYE

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with the media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: Home vs. Washington Football Team

Story continues

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The first of two big-time matchups to finish the season, Philadelphia travels to the nation’s capital to face a Washington defense that’ll be without Chase Young and the Eagles killer, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Washington 20

Week 16: Home vs. New York Giants

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Winning four straight is hard in any sport, but Philadelphia once again takes down their division rival at home, with a clear eye towards a potential wild card spot.

Prediction: Eagles 14, Giants 13

Week 17: Away at Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The second meeting in three weeks, things could change on the road in a game that has playoff ramifications for the entire league.

Prediction: Washington 28, Eagles 17

Week 18: Home vs. Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that could and should be flexed, the Eagles take down the Cowboys, ending Nick Sirianni’s first season on a positive note, while also giving Philadelphia the final NFC playoff spot.

Prediction: Eagles 19, Cowboys 17

Final Regular Season Record:10-7

1

1