Eagles schedule news: Raiders to unveil nightclub in the end zone at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders bringing Vegas nightclub life to games. Announce the Wynn Field Club. Features bottle service and two DJ booths. pic.twitter.com/KWkGRfOt7c — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 11, 2021

We’re a little over 24 hours away from the NFL’s 2021 schedule release and as fans around the country start to plan out road trips, the battle against the Raiders in Las Vegas just got a little more interesting.

According to Darren Rovell and Billboard, Wynn Resorts is partnering with the Raiders to create the Wynn Field Club, which will span the entire length of the north end zone and bring Las Vegas’ vibrant nightlife scene to a unique environment.

“[At] Wynn Field Club, ticketed guests will be able to enjoy a stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” says Brandon Doll, the Raiders senior vice president, strategy and business development. “Wynn Field Club offers an upgraded high-energy nightlife experience in the center of the action. The nearly 11,000 square foot venue will feature over-the-top access that can only be found in Las Vegas.”

For Eagles fans looking to chill and not takeover Allegiant Stadium, Wynn executives say the field club will have a private entrance, 42 televisions, a 9-foot by 35-foot LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system, and two DJ booths.

List

NFL Schedule: 5 Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season

Related