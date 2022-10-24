Eagles schedule news: Colts plan to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season

Colts’ HC Frank Reich on his team’s QB change: “Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

The Eagles Week 11 opponent has benched their starting quarterback, as head coach Frank Reich is naming Sam Ehlinger as the permanent starter.

Reich also announced that Matt Ryan has a shoulder injury that will keep him out for some time, and he will be out for Week 8 against Washington.

Even before the injury, Reich added that the plan going forward is for Ehlinger to be the team’s starting quarterback, with former Eagle Nick Foles as his backup.

Ehlinger will be the Colts’ seventh different starting quarterback under Frank Reich since 2018, following Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire