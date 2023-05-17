Eagles schedule: A look at Philadelphia’s 2023 opponents

The NFL schedule construction is a unique process that’s become even more complex thanks to increased parity, spread-out star power, and several dominant teams vying for a Super Bowl every year.

Philadelphia is the defending NFC Champions after going 14-3 last season, and they’ll enter 2023 with an ever higher profile after signing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive five-year, $255 million deal.

The Eagles have the NFL’s most challenging schedule and will face seven quarterbacks leading 2022 playoff teams.

Returning to the Super Bowl will be daunting, as the Birds will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

Over eight weeks, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

Key Additions: TE Mike Gesicki, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Key Losses: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Jonnu Smith

Matchup to watch: James Bradberry vs. Juju Smith-Schuster — These needs no explanation as APJB will face Tiktok boy.

Breakdown: Quarterback Mac Jones regressed with new Eagles senior assistant Matt Patricia as the teams offensive coordinator. A Pro Bowler as a rookie, Jones tossed 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games last season. Smith-Schuster and new Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien will look to get the offense back on track in 2023. Jones had a chance to work with O’Brien at Alabama and he is familiar with this offense.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has been replaced by Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher Keion White slipped in the draft, landing in a perfect spot.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Key Additions: Edge Marcus Davenport

Key Losses: CB Patrick Peterson, TE Irv Smith Jr., DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Matchup to watch: Darius Slay vs. Justin Jefferson

Breakdown: Minnesota went 13-4 last season but had more one-score victories (11) than any other team in NFL history.

Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he’ll be joined by rookie pass catcher Jordan Addison, who’ll replace Adam Thielen in the offense.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Key Additions: QB Baker Mayfield

Key Losses: QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Matchup to watch: WR A.J. Brown vs. CB Jamel Dean

Breakdown: Tom Brady has retired, and the Buccaneers will turn to quarterback Baker Mayfield in a rebuilding situation. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans provide a great 1-2 punch at wide receiver, and Todd Bowles retooled defense is still among the NFL’s best. A top-five defense is led by a strong secondary, including Antoine Winfield, Jr. and newly re-signed corner Jamel Dean.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington / Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington

Key Additions: QB Jacoby Brissett

Key Losses: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Carson Wentz

Matchup to watch: CB Darius Slay vs. Terry McLaurin

Breakdown:The Commanders will turn to second-year signal-caller Sam Howell to lead the offense.

Washington also brought in Jacoby Brissett and his experience to mentor and back up Howell as he prepares to take over the job.

Running back Brian Robinson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are the offensive weapons along with Jahan Dotson. Chase Young returns healthy and determined after not getting his fifth-year option picked up. Rookies Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin will look to come in and provide big plays for the secondary. With Chase Young and Daron Payne on the line, the Commanders can be one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL.

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

Key Additions: G Steve Avila

Key Losses: CB Jalen Ramsey, S Taylor Rapp

Matchup to watch: Jason Kelce/Landon Dickerson vs. DT Aaron Donald

Breakdown: In 11 games in 2022, Aaron Donald only logged five sacks. Coming off a 5-12 record, a retool former roster will be led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp who are both returning healthy but with Jalen Ramsey now in Miami, Donald will be the most important piece of the defensive puzzle.The Rams improved the protection for Stafford with the selection of guard Steve Avila in the second round of the NFL draft. Running back Cam Akers is out of the doghouse and newly drafted running back Zach Evans will be counted on to balance the offense to alleviate more pressure from Stafford.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Key Addition: QB Aaron Rogers, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Allen Lazard

Key Losses: None

Matchup to watch: WR A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Breakdown:The Jets are one of at the very least 12 teams that will have a new starting quarterback in 2022, and he’s one of the best ever. Philadelphia is a perfect 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets with six of those victories coming on the road. The AFC East favorties will attack the Eagles with a solid offensive line and the wide receiver duo of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. The defense is loaded with outstanding tackle Quinnen Williams and rookie Will McDonald IV, will look to get to Jalen Hurts with the pass rush while, Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner will test A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Key Additions: CB Jalen Ramsey

Key Losses: TE Mike Gesicki, WR Trent Sherfield

Matchup to watch: A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith vs. Jalen Ramsey/Xavien Howard — Darius Slay/James Bradberry vs. Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle.

Breakdown: Philadelphia will look to slow down Tyree Hill after his 119 receptions for 1,710 yards. After a season marred by concussions and an offseason of uncertainty, Tagovailoa returns as the starting quarterback for Miami this season. On defense, Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard lead a unit that’ll have Vic Fanio calling the plays.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas/Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas

Key Additions: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore

Key Losses: RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Dalton Schultz

Matchup to watch: WR A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith vs. CB Trevon Diggs/ Stephon Gilmore

Breakdown: The Ezekiel Elliott era is over in Dallas. The team will look to replace Elliott with Tony Pollard and rookie Deuce Vaughn. After 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 rushes in 2022, Pollard will be called on to be the main back for the Dallas Cowboys after the release of Elliott.Dak Prescott had a record of 8-4 while throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions last season and he’ll need to be better. The defense of Dallas will be buoyed by the addition of Stephon Gilmore will continue to run through Micah Parsons, who’ll move to edge rusher permanently after logging 13.5 sacks.

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

Key Additions: None

Key Losses: LT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Frank Clark, WR Mecole Hardman, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill

Matchup to Watch: Jason Kelce vs. DT Chris Jones

Breakdown: Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to five AFC Championship Games, three Super Bowls, two Super Bowl titles, and has won two MVP awards in his five years as the starter.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

Key Additions: RB Damien Harris, S Taylor Rapp

Key Losses: RB Devin Singletary, LB Tremaine Edmunds

Matchup to watch: Lane Johnson vs. Von Miller

Breakdown: The Buffalo Bills have made it to the playoffs in four straight seasons heading into 2023. The Bills will once again be atop the contenders for a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and will be bouyed by quarterbback Josh Allen and an elite defense. Buffalo had one of the best teams in the NFL in 2022 – fourth in the league in points scored and second in scoring defense allowing just 286. The star power includes Stefon Diggs and Jordan Poyer.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Key Additions: QB Sam Darnold, DT Javon Hargrave

Key Losses: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, T Mike McGlinchey, S Jimmie Ward

Matchup to Watch: Lane Johnson vs. Nick Bosa

Breakdown: The San Francisco 49ers defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards and points allowed in 2022. With DeMeco Ryans now coaching the Houston Texans, it will be vital for new Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks to keep success and dominance with an elite defense. The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave and he’ll enhance the 49ers defensive front. In 16 games for the 49ers in 2022, Bosa had 18.5 sacks. This led to an All-Pro selection and Defensive Player of the Year honors, after he was named Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. With an elbow injury possibly limiting Purdy, San Francisco brought in Sam Darnold on a free agent contract. He’ll have weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Key Additions: LB Devin Bush, LB Bobby Wagner

Key Losses: RB Rashaad Penny

2023 Draft Top 3 Picks: CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Edge Derick Hall

Breakdown: LB Bobby Wagner is back after a one-year stint in Los Angeles, with six sacks and 81 solo tackles. Wagner will be the leader of the defense as the Seahawks look to return to the playoffs after a surprise trip in 2022. In 2022, quarterback Geno Smith had a major comeback with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions while his 69.8 completion percentage was a full seven percentage points higher than his career average. He landed the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, and a new contract. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been one of the best WR duos in the NFL since Metcalf was drafted out of Ole Miss in 2019 and they’ll be even more diverse With the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall, he will add an additional weapon to the offense.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York /Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Key Additions: WR Parris Campbell, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Bobby Okareke, TE Darren Waller

Key Losses: S Julian Love

Matchup to Watch: Dexter Lawrence vs. Landon Dickerson

Breakdown:The Giants were one of six teams to make the playoffs in 2022 after missing out the previous season. New York went from 4-13 to 9-7-1 under first-year Head Coach Brian Daboll. With the addition of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from Las Vegas, Jones will also have a reliable safety blanket to throw to down the field. With the team drafting speedy receiver Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee, Jones will also have a vertical threat to help spread out defenses.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)



Nfl New Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

Key Additions: HC Jonathan Gannon, LB Kyzir White

Key Losses: DT Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy Jr.

2023 Draft Top 3 Picks: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Edge B.J. Ojulari, CB Garrett Williams

Breakdown: Quarterback Kyler Murray (No. 1) is working return from his 2022 season-ending knee injury, while former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is now the head coach Arizona.

Arizona used two of its top three selections on the defense – a second-round pick on LSU edge B.J. Ojulari and a third-round pick on CB Garrett Williams of Syracuse.

