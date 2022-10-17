What the Eagles are saying after a hard fought 26-17 win over Cowboys in Week 6

The Eagles blew a lead and then regroup, using a late scoring drive to remain undefeated after a 26-17 win over the hated Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia now heads into the bye week 6-0, one win short of the best start in franchise history, with the best record in the NFC.

With the team now prepared for a much-needed rest, here’s what the Eagles say after vanquishing the Cowboys.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Slay said what everyone had been thinking all week.

Darius Slay said the #Eagles defense wanted to line up on the field and let Cooper Rush beat them. “They were a team that never played from behind. We knew we had to get up and force them to play from behind. pic.twitter.com/be1bdNXwH7 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 17, 2022

Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles newest bodyguard returned to the lineup.

Jordan Mailata on what he was thinking when the Cowboys took a cheap shot on Kelce at the end of the game: “I saw red. I saw red” #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 17, 2022

Kyzir White

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Eagles’ defense the best in the world?

We got the best defense in the world‼️ 6-0 we gone keep flying🦅🦅🦅 — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) October 17, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts talked about the journey and the grind that this Eagles team is taking together.

Story continues

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback wasn’t pretty on Sunday night, but they got the W together as a team.

"That's what I love the most about today, everybody did it together." – @JalenHurts #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TNtgAXxPh9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2022

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ head coach talked about how notable NFC East matchups can be.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sirianni admitted that the Beat Dallas shirt was a mistake in 2021, and he talked about his first victory over the hated rival.

No. Again, our greatest motivation is each other. That’s why when you guys asked me about bulletin board material and all those things, we have each other’s back. I said it last week, teams are either coming together or they are not. That is really the way it is. This team is coming together. They fight each week. The motivation of not letting your teammate down, coach to player, player to coach, player to player, coach to coach. That’s love. That’s the love you have for your teammates, and there is no greater motivation. There is no greater motivation than that. This is a close team and we are going to keep working on getting closer, and we are going to keep working on getting better.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts talked about the Eagles’ strong start and how it buoyed the team throughout the contest.

“I think when you’re able to come out and start fast on both sides of the ball it always pays dividends in the end. I think we left a lot of money on the table. There were some opportunities that we wanted to take advantage of, we could’ve taken advantage of that we just didn’t. There were some things that we controlled and these are things that I preach all the time. I think that’s the mentality of this football team is controlling the things you can. Staying the course and attacking every play. Taking advantage of opportunities when they are presented to you. I think we have a long way to go as a football team in terms of our growth and our development. Everything. I think the beautiful part about this football team is regardless of the circumstance, regardless of how it looks, we stick together. We’ve shown that throughout this first six-week stint. We just want to continue to grow. Continue to grow together. It’s not going to be easy, it’s a climb. The higher you get in that climb, it gets more treacherous. A lot to take away from this game, good and bad. We just want to continue to grow together.”

A.J. Brown

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown was asked about the Eagles’ 6-0 start and how it can catapult this team to more significant victories.

“I look at it as just a number. That’s all it is in my head. We came in [the locker room] and we enjoyed it, but the crazy thing about it that [Eagles QB] Jalen [Hurts] and I were just talking about is that we’re just ready for the next one. We’re trying to go 1-0 every week. That turnover is very fast. We just celebrated in here and now we’re already looking forward because we’re trying to get ahead.”

DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith talked about the late touchdown that left Trevon Diggs infuriated.

“It all came down to a scramble drill with a mobile quarterback being able to get outside the pocket and work on our lasso. That’s all it came down to of being available when [Eagles QB Jalen Hurts] scrambled.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles newest safety talked about his two-interception performance.

“I am feeling better. I am getting better adjusting to the defense and playing with what coach tells me to play. Put your eyes in the right spot, read your keys, and go get the ball. I haven’t played the middle of the field in so long, so it feels good to come out onto the field like a hawk and go get the ball.”

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Slay talked about the Eagles’ secondary growing together.

“We have guys in the room who are willing to help the next man be great. With myself, [Eagles CB] JB [James Bradberry], [Eagles S] Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson]- we all just took them in and treated them like family. We just try to do everything we can to put them in the best position to win and that’s how the group is. The group wants everyone to win.”

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire