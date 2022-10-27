What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. the Steelers

The Eagles are back off the bye week and prepared for an in-state matchup against the rebuilding Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jersey Shore native and former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start as a professional in Philadelphia and face one of the NFL’s top secondaries.

With the Birds back at the NovaCare Complex for Week 8 preparation, here’s what Eagles players are saying about the bye week, the Steelers, and the cquisition of Robert Quinn.

A.J. Brown talks Phillies

Brown pondered returning to baseball before being traded to Philadelphia and had several things to say about Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

Jalen Hurts on the World Series

The Philadelphia Eagles star is also from the east side of Houston and Hurts had this to say about the World Series.

Brandon Graham on adding a pass rusher

Eagles fans can thank Brandon Graham for landing Robert Quinn. Moments before the trade, Graham talked to Jeff McLane about Philly adding more pass-rush talent.

Nick Sirianni

A somewhat rested Nick Sirianni discussed the culture when adding new personnel and how it meshes.

Nick Sirianni

Sirianni discussed Quinn fitting in with the Eagles and how the leaders make that happen.

Darius Slay

Slay was all for Robert Quinn’s addition.

Lane Johnson

The Eagles’ right tackle is officially still in concussion protocol after suffering the third concussion of his career.

Johnson got in on-field work during Wednesday’s practice and told some in the media that he was good to go.

A.J. Brown

An expert at the plate as well, Brown is shocked that teams haven’t started to walk Bryce Harper.

Jalen Hurts

Ever improving, Jalen Hurts says he used the bye week to continue improving.

Jalen Hurts

Teams are loading up on pass rushers, and Jalen Hurts won’t have to face Robert Quinn when Philadelphia meets Chicago a few weeks from now.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts talked about former Alabama teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick and the intangibles that make the safety so great.

