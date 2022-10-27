What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. the Steelers

The Eagles are back off the bye week and prepared for an in-state matchup against the rebuilding Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jersey Shore native and former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start as a professional in Philadelphia and face one of the NFL’s top secondaries.

With the Birds back at the NovaCare Complex for Week 8 preparation, here’s what Eagles players are saying about the bye week, the Steelers, and the cquisition of Robert Quinn.

A.J. Brown talks Phillies

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown pondered returning to baseball before being traded to Philadelphia and had several things to say about Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

A.J. Brown on the Phillies: "I hope they win it all. Baseball is so hard, but I really hope they win. I saw how the fans reacted and went downtown – that was just for reaching the World Series! It’s exciting." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts on the World Series

Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles star is also from the east side of Houston and Hurts had this to say about the World Series.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' full quote on the Astros/Phillies dynamic: "I'm Houston born and raised. I love my city. It's my hometown. But my home now is Philly. And I love this city, too. That's how I deal with it." https://t.co/XxmfSvI0vs — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 26, 2022

Brandon Graham on adding a pass rusher

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans can thank Brandon Graham for landing Robert Quinn. Moments before the trade, Graham talked to Jeff McLane about Philly adding more pass-rush talent.

Story continues

Brandon Graham before the Robert Quinn trade on the #Eagles adding another DE: "I'm in a different place than I was, but I do understand. I always go back to what I felt like, and I know a little bit of me would be like, 'Alright, man, I got to trust you on this … — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 26, 2022

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A somewhat rested Nick Sirianni discussed the culture when adding new personnel and how it meshes.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sirianni discussed Quinn fitting in with the Eagles and how the leaders make that happen.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Slay was all for Robert Quinn’s addition.

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ right tackle is officially still in concussion protocol after suffering the third concussion of his career.

Johnson got in on-field work during Wednesday’s practice and told some in the media that he was good to go.

Unsolicited, Lane Johnson just said to me,”I’ll be ready to go this week.” Still has to get through concussion protocol, but #Eagles RT thinks he’ll be ready. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 26, 2022

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

An expert at the plate as well, Brown is shocked that teams haven’t started to walk Bryce Harper.

A.J. Brown: “I don’t know why teams are still pitching to Bryce Harper.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ever improving, Jalen Hurts says he used the bye week to continue improving.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he used the bye week to re-evaluate the job he’s done and what’s ahead. Said he focused on consistency. pic.twitter.com/k4OMljlXSU — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Teams are loading up on pass rushers, and Jalen Hurts won’t have to face Robert Quinn when Philadelphia meets Chicago a few weeks from now.

Jalen Hurts on #Eagles trading for Robert Quinn: “Another great player. I’m excited to meet him.” pic.twitter.com/UyVL5lG6su — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 26, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts talked about former Alabama teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick and the intangibles that make the safety so great.

Jalen Hurts on Minkah Fitzpatrick: "I remember a lot of nights, where it's a Saturday night, Friday night, and I think I'm the only one going to weight room, to the field to do extra work. And Minkah would be out there, too. He's a defensive back, but he'd run routes for me." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire