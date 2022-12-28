What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints

The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams.

New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

All eyes will be on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is 2-0 against the Saints and pushing to play with the Eagles losing Avonte Maddox (toe) and Lane Johnson (abdomen) to injury during Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

With the team returning to practice on Wednesday, here’s what the Birds are saying in advance.

Jonathan Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator took the blame for Dallas completing a 3rd and 30 to T.Y. Hilton.

It’s me. I have to do a better job of coaching what I want out of that call. I’m not going to get into specifics of the call, but I liked the call. But looking back at it, we have to do a better job putting our guys in position to make that play and get off the field because you can’t give up a 3rd and 30. That was a play in that game that I felt like was a little bit of a tipping point when we let them convert and then they scored that drive, that hurts the ball club. Got to do a better job myself.

Jonathan Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gannon talked about the Eagles’ poor communication in the secondary on Saturday.

Yeah, I mean, anytime you give up explosive passes and situationally conversions on 3rd down like we did, it always falls on me to coach that a little bit better and put our guys in better spots. Then for our guys to know exactly where their eyes have to be, what technique, what calls they have to make pre-snap and post-snap and just function at a little bit better level to do what we’ve been doing and really playing good pass defense in known pass. It was a good learning experience for us.

Jonathan Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talks about the adjustments that are made when Avonte Maddox is forced to exit the game.

Story continues

A little bit. I probably could have got to some different calls when he did go out. I thought he was playing extremely well. But we always look at we feel comfortable with anyone that’s out there and the spots that they’re in. We always talk about if you’ve got a jersey and you’re playing, we feel good about you. [CB] Josiah [Scott] has played really good ball for us when [CB] Avonte [Maddox] has been out a couple times this year. When we set up the game plan, you always have, hey, here’s who our guys are playing, here’s who their guys are playing. Then you have to adjust that in game as it gets going if you lose people or they lose people or what they’re trying to do. We’ll have a good plan moving forward.

Nick Sirianni on Eagles turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni on Eagles committing 7 turnovers over past two games: “We’re pissed. We’re going to make adjustments on how we drill it. We’re going to tweak it to put guys in a better spot. We can’t give (opponents) the ball and a short field. We have to be better coaching.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 28, 2022

James Bradberry

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

James Bradberry: “We have an opportunity to get the No. 1 seed. We’re putting the loss behind us. We want to go out there and get the win.” pic.twitter.com/Z5kSDcltOA — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 28, 2022

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni says Hurts is built differently and went on to explain why.

Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata on the opportunity to lock up the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday with a victory over the Saints. “It’s going to be really important for our guys that are hurt. Guys that have lingering injuries, it’ll give us time to heal up.” pic.twitter.com/sdNNDkMWfm — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 28, 2022

Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Mailata’s parents are in America for first time ever & will see him play live in the NFL for the first time Sunday They have Mailata jerseys. Jordan says his dad was shocked with Eagles fans coming up to Jordan in the grocery store. “They love their teams.” pic.twitter.com/TUFLMgSkmg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 28, 2022

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni on Lane Johnson

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

“He is the best tackle in the NFL. I didn’t say right tackle, I said tackle” “He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around” -Nick Sirianni says Lane Johnson putting off surgery to rehab and play in the playoffs says a lot about what his teammates mean to him pic.twitter.com/naFuC5bdlt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire