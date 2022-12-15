What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Bears

The Eagles (12-1) and Bears (3-10) are set for a Sunday matchup that’ll feature two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and on pace for over 4,000 yards passing and 800 rushing yards.

Chicago will counter with second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who has 1,896 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. As a rusher, Fields is just as talented as Hurts if not better, and has 905 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

With preparation starting for both teams, here’s what the Eagles are saying ahead of the matchup.

Eagles on Jalen Hurts

“He’s always here” “I come in for treatment on our off days, and I see his car already parked here” “He might as well say he lives here” I asked @JalenHurts Eagles teammates & coaches about his work ethic. They say Jalen is at the Novacare Complex early, late, and off days pic.twitter.com/XZCVqRYZsm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 15, 2022

Hurts talked about the impact that gun violence in the city has on young kids and himself.

Jalen Hurts on what the NFL can learn from his improvement this season: "There's no secret formula. There's no rocket science to it. I just put the work in. …Everybody may see certain results, but nobody sees the work. The work has been consistently put in every offseason." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 14, 2022

An emotional Gardner Minshew on Mike Leach, who brought him to Wash. State to run his Air Raid offense for one year: "He said, 'There was something. There's a twinkle in this kid's eye.' And he always made me believe that and feel that I was special and that I could succeed. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 14, 2022

"We've got great men on this football team." Coach Sirianni sits down with @EaglesInsider to discuss the defense's performance throughout the season, to praise the character of the men on the team, and more.@Wawa | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QQTz9emJ7e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2022

With the Eagles down two safeties, the team signed Anthony Harris to the practice squad.

Jonathan Gannon on Anthony Harris returning to Philly: "Obviously if we're down a couple guys, he knows our system. His football character is through the roof. We'll get him up to speed, see where he's at and get him going." https://t.co/u3fniBu4Pl — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 13, 2022

#Eagles STC Michael Clay on punter Brett Kern: A veteran who’s been through it all. We feel very comfortable with him stepping in for Arryn Siposs. pic.twitter.com/7n0uls8aeD — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 13, 2022

