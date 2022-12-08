What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles (10-1) and Giants (7-4-1) will meet on Sunday, the first of two meetings over the next five weeks.

Both matchups will have playoff implications and a false step by Philadelphia could give Dallas an opportunity to snatch the NFC East away.

Jalen Hurts is focused and ready after playing the worst game of his career in a December loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium last season.

With preparation starting for both teams, here’s what the Eagles are saying ahead of the matchup.

Shane Steichen

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator was asked about how he’ll counter the Giants’ blitz packages from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

I think with anything you’ve always got to have a plan for those things. They’re one of the highest blitz rates in the league, the Giants are, so we’re working through that right now. We have to have answers for everything they do. This is a good defensive front, and we have to be ready. Division opponent, I say this a lot, but the division games are so big. They’re so big. If you want to win championships, you have to win the division. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us going into MetLife, but we’re excited for it.

Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked about Nakobe Dean, who led Philadelphia with six tackles on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts talked about staying true to the grind and the process.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts was stoic and emotionless about finding out he was a back-to-back recipient.

@JalenHurts on being awarded NFC Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Jonathan Gannon

Darius Slay and James Bradberry play a huge role in the Eagles’ success.

Jalen Hurts

Jonathan Gannon

