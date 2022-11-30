What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

The Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) are set for a physical, Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll involve two division leaders, hurt feelings, and explosive offenses.

Philadelphia counters with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown, who’ll be at the center of some trash talk and disdain after a blockbuster draft night trade.

Tennessee with counter the Birds at the quarterback position with Ryan Tannehill, the NFL’s top rusher in Derrick Henry, and the wide receiver drafted to replace A.J. Brown, Treylon Burks.

With so many plots and storylines here’s what the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13.

A.J. Brown

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown is at peace with the trade that landed him in Philadelphia after a contract squabble.

Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ star tight end hinted at returning in Week 15 when he comes off IR.

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is saying all the right things ahead of the matchup.

A.J. Brown

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown is aware of the disdain that Titans fans have for him.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss time with a lacerated kidney, and Sirianni was asked about potentially replacing his production in the lineup from the outside.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts was asked about off-the-field activities, including uplifting the community.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts had high praise for the Eagles’ top-ranked offensive line.

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ head coach talked about the addition of A.J. Brown and what he’s meant to the organization.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ head coach is focused on the present and the next opponent (Titans).

Shane Steichen

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Eagles have been slow to constantly keep Watkins involved in the offense, and the offensive coordinator talked about his production over the past two games.

Shane Steichen

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator talked about Miles Sanders’s huge outing.

Michael Clay

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles’ special teams coach is under fire and talked about the missed tackles.

[listicle id=677150]

[listicle id=676765]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories