What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

The Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) are set for a physical, Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll involve two division leaders, hurt feelings, and explosive offenses.

Philadelphia counters with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown, who’ll be at the center of some trash talk and disdain after a blockbuster draft night trade.

Tennessee with counter the Birds at the quarterback position with Ryan Tannehill, the NFL’s top rusher in Derrick Henry, and the wide receiver drafted to replace A.J. Brown, Treylon Burks.

With so many plots and storylines here’s what the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13.

A.J. Brown

Brown is at peace with the trade that landed him in Philadelphia after a contract squabble.

AJ Brown on being at peace with how things ended with the Titans, and why he feels like he’s won. pic.twitter.com/u5XFonc3xB — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 30, 2022

Dallas Goedert

The Eagles’ star tight end hinted at returning in Week 15 when he comes off IR.

Dallas Goedert said he has a small fracture of the glenoid bone in his shoulder. Needs that to heal up before returning. Sounds optimistic he’ll be able to play Week 15 when eligible. https://t.co/JDCKjw2lyZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 30, 2022

A.J. Brown

Brown is saying all the right things ahead of the matchup.

A.J. Brown says there’s “nothing personal” between him and the Titans, who are visiting Philadelphia this Sunday. Brown says he’s aware of certain signs, terminology used by Titans. He labeled the secondary as the DNA of Titans’ defense. pic.twitter.com/n5wjpXmfqq — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 30, 2022

A.J. Brown

Brown is aware of the disdain that Titans fans have for him.

A.J. Brown, with a grin, told us after the Eagles game on Sunday night of Titans fans: "Oh they hate me. Part of it is my fault. I mean some people still love me, but I think the majority of their fans are out to get me. it's a part of it though." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 30, 2022

Nick Sirianni

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss time with a lacerated kidney, and Sirianni was asked about potentially replacing his production in the lineup from the outside.

Nick Sirianni on replacing C.J. Gardner-Johnson: "We like the room. We like the guys on the practice squad. …We're always doing anything we can do to help make the team to be successful, but I really love that room. I have a lot of confidence in that room." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 30, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Hurts was asked about off-the-field activities, including uplifting the community.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts had high praise for the Eagles’ top-ranked offensive line.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach talked about the addition of A.J. Brown and what he’s meant to the organization.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach is focused on the present and the next opponent (Titans).

The next game is the most important game. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aKnzP8yWaI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2022

Shane Steichen

The Eagles have been slow to constantly keep Watkins involved in the offense, and the offensive coordinator talked about his production over the past two games.

Shane Steichen

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator talked about Miles Sanders’s huge outing.

Michael Clay

The Eagles’ special teams coach is under fire and talked about the missed tackles.

