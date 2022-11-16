What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. the Colts

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles are back to work on Wednesday hitting the NovaCare Complex for a walkthrough as the team starts preparation for a road matchup against the Colts.

The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s what the Eagles are saying.

Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cox logged almost 80 snaps in the Monday night loss and was asked about it.

A.J. Brown

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown is ready to go after an injury-plagued performance.

Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert has his shoulder in a sling, and he’s optimistic that he’ll return shortly.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback talked about staying committed to the process after a frustrating loss.

Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ head coach is ready to get back to work.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ head coach talked about the team adding Linval Joseph.

[listicle id=675941]

[listicle id=675913]

[listicle id=675907]

[listicle id=675685]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories