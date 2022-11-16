What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. the Colts

The Eagles are back to work on Wednesday hitting the NovaCare Complex for a walkthrough as the team starts preparation for a road matchup against the Colts.

The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s what the Eagles are saying.

Fletcher Cox

Cox logged almost 80 snaps in the Monday night loss and was asked about it.

Fletcher Cox with a candid assessment of how he’s feeling after playing 70 snaps against Washington — the most for him in two years. pic.twitter.com/r54w4osoxJ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 16, 2022

A.J. Brown

Brown is ready to go after an injury-plagued performance.

#Eagles WR A.J. Brown said his ankle, which he tweaked on Monday night, is fine and he’s good for Sunday vs. the Colts: pic.twitter.com/jMjGrWN828 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 16, 2022

Dallas Goedert

Goedert has his shoulder in a sling, and he’s optimistic that he’ll return shortly.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, in a sling, said he thought the face mask caused him to fumble in the Washington game. May have also led to injured shoulder. Said he hopes to be back after 4 weeks and for the Dec. 18 game at the Bears. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback talked about staying committed to the process after a frustrating loss.

Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach is ready to get back to work.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach talked about the team adding Linval Joseph.

Coach Sirianni on the addition of Linval Joseph. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5Rt1FABlaf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

