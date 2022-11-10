What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. the Commanders
The Eagles and Commanders are heading into polar opposite directions as franchises heading into Week 10, bu a game will be played on Monday night in Philadelphia.
The Birds are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team and will look to sweep Washington while maintaining control of the competitive NFC East.
With both teams starting preparation on Thursday, here’s what the Eagles are saying heading into Friday.
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles’ head coach talked about Jalen Hurts now being able to attack all parts of the field via the run, pass, screen game, and deep passing game.
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles quarterback talked about focusing on the essential things going forward.
Jalen Hurts
Hurts called the on-field relationship with A.J. Brown a remarkable thing.
Jalen Hurts
The standard is the standard, and Hurts talked about always being honest with yourself.
Shane Steichen
Steichen called Goedert one of the top tight ends in football.
Shane Steichen
The Eagles’ offensive coordinator talked about Miles Sanders’ improved vision and ability to read the holes.
Jonathan Gannon
The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked about capitalizing on the opposition’s mistakes, something Philadelphia has led the NFL this season.
Jonathan Gannon
The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked about his top-ranked secondary.
