What the Eagles are saying ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Lincoln Financial Field as the No. 2 overall seed and with the reputation of having the NFL’s top defense.

Even with elite pass rushers and an All-Pro linebacker, this 49ers’ defense has holes and it can be found in the back four, and when teams are able to physically match up with DeMeco Ryan’s defense up front.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s what the Birds are saying ahead of Championship Sunday.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert talked about the environment at Lincoln Financial Field during the divisional round win over the Giants.

"It was everything I expected and more." – @goedert33 on the environment at Lincoln Financial Field last weekend. #ItsAPhillyThing | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/beqqYOtlYv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 25, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Brandon Graham

"I can't wait to go out there and play a big role in this game." @brandongraham55 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nDgUu5CobN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 25, 2023

Nick Sirianni

Coach Sirianni on having Lane Johnson back on the field. #ItsAPhillyThing | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e1WI9FiUTJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 25, 2023

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith on Jalen Hurts being named a finalist for NFL MVP: "He deserves it. He comes in and does the things he needs to do everyday. He's been the leader of this this. He deserves is fasho. 15-1 with Jalen as our quarterback. The results speak for itself." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 25, 2023

Haason Reddick

Reddick wasn’t named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award despite being among the league leaders in sacks.

Appreciate you fam! https://t.co/Adfwhh0TV8 — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) January 25, 2023

A.J. Brown

Brown was frustrated last week about a hip injury and a lack of touches.

“There’s nothing to worry about” AJ Brown on the speculation he was hurt/unhappy after #Eagles win over Giants pic.twitter.com/0U6b873TYx — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 25, 2023

Asked about lingering effects with his injury to his throwing shoulder, Jalen Hurts said: “I felt better. But it doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get it done.” https://t.co/PIdawsH5xZ pic.twitter.com/eyvXRR40uW — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 25, 2023

Graham wasn’t named a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year despite coming back from a torn Achilles.

Asked about his snub with not being named a finalist Comeback Player of the Year, Brandon Graham said he’s “happy to be part of a winning team” and added “we’ll see who’s talking at the end of the season.” Graham had career high 11 sacks after returning from torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/MpSIFfYuKg — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 25, 2023

The Eagles’ head coach was used on the marketing material but was not named a finalist for the coach of the year award.

Nick Sirianni reacts to not being a finalist for NFL Coach of the Year #Eagles pic.twitter.com/0Eq4d7csj9 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 25, 2023

T.J. Edwards

"Going to come in and play our game… continue to be us."@TJEdwards8 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OqybQh6qLe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 26, 2023

