What the Eagles are saying ahead of matchup vs. Giants in Week 18

There are only three teams still competing for the final playoff spot in the NFC, while Philadelphia has a must-win clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 18.

Sunday’s season finale has all the making of a physical, NFC East showdown, but that all depends on Brian Daboll wants things to play out.

Philadelphia (13-3) has a better record than the New York Giants (9-6-1), but it’s Daboll’s club that is already slotted as the sixth seed and has nothing to play for besides momentum heading into Wild Card weekend.

With the Eagles set for their final practice of the week, and Jalen Hurts potentially returning from a shoulder injury, here’s what the team is saying.

A.J. Brown on Damar Hamlin

A.J. Brown was teammates with Damar Hamlin when they were both in high school, starring on the same Nike Opening team in Oregon. Brown said Hamlin was always a positive dude, adds his thoughts are with Hamlin’s family. Brown said he’s been praying for him over past 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/tBzZsDU4KO — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 4, 2023

Fletcher Cox

The #Eagles and in this case Fletcher Cox feel teams play harder against Eagles. Funny response to way Brandon Graham looks at this final regular season game. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/F73TT2eBJt — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 4, 2023

Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson just stopped by Marlon Tuipulotu’s locker and left him some presents. Tui swagged out with new Tulane gear, courtesy of Johnson. Johnson’s alma mater, Tulane, defeated Tui’s alma mater, USC, 46-45 on Monday in the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/bKyEHCGPuy — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 4, 2023

Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick: “We understand how important this game is. What we’re playing for, we need to keep the same urgency we’ve had all year…I’m focused on being the best I can be, so we can lock up the No. 1 seed.” pic.twitter.com/IcROWR98V8 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 4, 2023

Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator addressed the almost nine-minute, 15-play, 75-yard drive that the Saints used to open the game and subsequently never trailed.

I think I could have helped them out with a couple of better calls, honestly, Reuben. Then it always comes down to execution, and I think we gave up an explosive. They had a couple of third downs and then used the quarterback run game a little bit, which we held up, but when they have to gain a yard or two, it’s tough with the multiplicity that they use that guy. I think the players executed at a pretty good level. It’s just we gave up a couple of plays. We just have to clean some things up and play a little cleaner.

Jonathan Gannon

Philadelphia only allowed 20 points and played solid on the afternoon, but the defense struggled to get off the field on third downs.

Gannon talked about the effort.

Points is the ultimate thing, the main thing I’m concerned with is, did we do enough on our side to help our team win or put ourselves in position to win the game? You’ve heard me talk about it. I don’t love when our offense is sitting on the bench for that long. We have a very explosive offense, and you want to see them on the field. With saying that, if you get out of it with a field goal there, you feel a little bit better. But it’s always going to come down to us playing the right things and executing and trying to take the ball away and get our offense on the field.

Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator was asked about playing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot with Avonte Maddox out.

Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson] is a very versatile player. We have a lot of guys in that room that are versatile pieces. When we decide whoever is up and we look at the game plan, we look at our people, we look at their people and decide what's best to try to defend the team that we're playing. All those guys in that room we use their versatility, as you see when we get in different packages and different groups and how we deploy guys. When Chauncey is good and ready to go and if he's back out there, we'll keep doing the same thing with him.

Jonathan Gannon

Gannon was asked about preparing for a Giants team that could rest their starters or key players.

Good question, Merrill. We’re preparing like they’re playing everybody, and then you have to be able to adjust with who’s out there, with who’s playing. But, ultimately, it’s really — that’s what we always say in our room. It’s really about us. The execution and how we play, and then knowing that with other guys that you’re playing, who they have out there, what their skill sets are and what kind of calls we need to get to versus different people that try to defend them the best way. But our guys are focused on what we need to do as a defense to play good, clean football and give ourselves a chance to win.

Jonathan Gannon

Gannon joked about potentially holding Haason Reddick (16 sacks) back.

Yeah, he is up there. He is one of the best players in the NFL. I would say that. [Jokingly] You know, if I didn’t drop him so much, he would probably have 25.

