What the Eagles are saying after advancing to NFC Championship game with 38-7 win over Giants

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

With preparation for the NFC title matchup set to begin, here’s what the Eagles are saying after Saturday’s win.

Darius Slay

Darius Slay: “We whooped that ass! That atmosphere was magnificent. That shit was crazy. It was loud as shit. I can only imagine if we had a fucking done.” pic.twitter.com/I2XwtC9wpZ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 22, 2023

Nick Sirianni

Jalen Hurts = Michael Jordan? Nick Sirianni says Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leadership is Michael Jordan Esq “I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having, I shouldn’t even go there, but is like having Michael Jordan out there” pic.twitter.com/SxieVUUnHW — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2023

Nick Sirianni

“It was lit in there” 🔥 Nick Sirianni on the Eagles locker room after advancing to NFC Title game The Eagles coach says he does NOT care if they play the Cowboys or 49ers “our biggest motivation is the love that we have in this room” pic.twitter.com/vji8ZqQ6Xm — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Jason Kelce

"Whoever comes into this place next week, I guarantee the Philadelphia fans are going to have this place rockin' again."@Eagles C @JasonKelce already excited for next week 🦅 pic.twitter.com/OxwhJPfYwm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

Darius Slay

Darius Slay did the talking for James Bradberry as JB got an INT against his former team (#Giants). Can’t see it — but Bradberry smiled in the background as Slay was talking. “Now he just 3-spanked them.” 😂😂😂#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/RCbNIVtF5S — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 22, 2023

Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie woke up to their 3 year old daughter Wyatt singing the Eagles fight song in her crib💚 Philly Mood after Eagles clinch trip to NFC title game

🎥 @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/ij7aOylSuo — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

Darius Slay

Darius Slay on the atmosphere in his first playoff game at the Linc. “Shit was lit af.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gEy1iik4v2 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 22, 2023

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders

Nick Sirianni

The motivation is for each other#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W7Wq2ytibw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire