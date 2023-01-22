What the Eagles are saying after advancing to NFC Championship game with 38-7 win over Giants

2
Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

With preparation for the NFC title matchup set to begin, here’s what the Eagles are saying after Saturday’s win.

Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kylie Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories