What the Eagles are saying after 48-22 win over Giants

Philadelphia is 12-1 and headed for Chicago after a 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts accounted for three total scores, while Miles Sanders had 144 yards rushing and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his four-year career. On defense, the Eagles sacked Daniel Jones seven times on the afternoon, while limiting Saquon Barkley to less than 30 yards rushing.

Star pass rusher, Haason Reddick, logged his tenth sack of this season, his third time amassing ten sacks in a season and he accomplished it with his third team.

Here’s what the Birds are saying after clinching a playoff berth.

Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham on clinching a playoff spot: “We ain’t done yet.” pic.twitter.com/1jGZsJOryY — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 11, 2022

Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick on reaching double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons: “It’s a blessing. Three different teams, three different schemes, three different coaches, three different DCs. Man, It’s a testament to my work, my teammates. It’s passion and hard work.” pic.twitter.com/I3W1ae3H08 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 11, 2022

Suh

Sometimes giants are smaller than you think. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 11, 2022

A.J. Brown

With #Eagles WR A.J. Brown after the win over the #Giants as the road crowd roared: “Music to my ears. … I love Philly. I love the fans. It’s been everything since I’ve been here.” P.S. Stay for the flight to the locker room 🦅 pic.twitter.com/luOcq45UH4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 11, 2022

Nick Sirianni

“We know our goals are higher.” – Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on clinching a playoff berth with 48-22 win over the Giants. pic.twitter.com/rCMpD5YcEV — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2022

LeSean McCoy

My youngn out there shady bouncing let’s get bro bro @BoobieMilesXXIV https://t.co/TwuGyki0ax — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) December 11, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Miles Sanders

The Eagles made the playoffs, but head coach Nick Sirianni is focused on bigger things.

