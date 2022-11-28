What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12

Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick.

Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.

Philadelphia moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history and was buoyed by Miles Sanders, who ran for 143 yards and two scores as the Eagles rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

With the Titans coming to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, here’s what Philadelphia is saying post-game.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’ star quarterback executed in both facets of the offense, and he talked about that feeling of emotion that comes from being efficient.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts talked about giving your all when faced with adversity.

Jalen Hurts

After his record-breaking performance, Hurts talked about his respect for Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and Michael Vick.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach talked about the team effort.

Nick Sirianni

Sirianni talked about the 54-yard field goal Elliott blasted to keep Philadelphia ahead.

Miles Sanders

Sanders talked about Philadelphia chasing greatness after his massive performance.

Miles Sanders

The fourth-year running back is finally putting it all together in a contract year.

Nick Sirianni

Sirianni was asked about the two massive runs from Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ first drive.

No. We obviously have a game plan going in to see what we are going to do. That’s why you plan all week. That’s why you go through it. Those plays that he makes off schedule, those are bonuses. You still have your plan that you want to get to and you want to do. It just kind of happened that he had some big yards off schedule. That’s what Jalen does. That’s where he’s really special is that he can make those plays with his feet. To be in a city like this with a quarterback history that this city has, and that he set a record for most yards by a quarterback rushing is pretty special. Those are some unbelievable names that he is following.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach was asked about his defense’s performance against the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

They were able to create some turnovers, which was really big in the first half. We were able to hit [Packers QB] Aaron Rodgers, and we needed to because he’s an unbelievable football player. He’s an outstanding football player, so we needed to be able to hit him and get to the quarterback because we know we have the guys to. What I was disappointed in in the first half is that the offense and special teams put the defense in some short situations. One was my fault; we didn’t get it on fourth down and I went for it. The other one, we had a fumble. Then the special teams one. So, all their possessions in the first half, they didn’t have to go the long way. With Aaron Rodgers, you don’t want to give him any short fields, and we gave him three. They made us pay for it. I thought we played much better in the second half, minus the big play we gave up to [Packers WR] Christian Watson. He can really roll. But what I was more upset with was the position that we were putting the defense in. Now, we have to stop them and create four-point plays down there on third down in the red zone. Rodgers made a really good play to [Packers RB] Aaron Jones on that scramble. I don’t know if that was third down or not that you guys could help me out with that. It was second and 20? So, he got them out of a bind there. That’s what I was more disappointed in.

