What the Eagles are saying after 35-10 win over Titans in Week 13
Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and the Eagles bullied the Titans on Sunday, earning a 35-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia contained Derrick Henry — who had 11 carries for 30 yards — and harassed Ryan Tannehill –who was sacked six times. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a 2.5-game lead in the AFC South.
The Eagles will now hit the road for three straight road games starting Sunday at the New York Giants. They follow by visiting Chicago and Dallas.
Here’s what the team is saying after a dominant win.
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown on his TD celebration whipping the goal post with his towel against the #Titans:
“Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you”pic.twitter.com/QuWbBaQECF
— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 4, 2022
Brown came into the game with the intention of giving out a family-oriented whooping.
A.J. Brown on his TD celebration: "Today, I’m going to have to give you this whooping. But I still love you, though. That’s where the hug came in at the end.”
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 4, 2022
Kyzir White
The outside linebacker is on the winningest team in the NFL this season.
11 of them thangs‼️😤🦅
— Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) December 4, 2022
A.J. Brown
Brown wanted to control his emotions, but he let it be known that this dominant win meant a lot.
A.J. Brown: “This one meant a lot to me. … I’d be lying if I said it didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/dZfTAh3APd
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 4, 2022
Lane Johnson
Johnson has played a lot of football but rarely has he witnessed the performance Brown put up.
“That one catch was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”
– @LaneJohnson65 on AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/2W84Qs0uGK
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 4, 2022
Javon Hargrave
Philadelphia entered the game wanting to out-physical one of the few teams in the NFL capable of bullying an opponent.
Javon Hargrave: “We knew the exact challenge. We manned up. We were physical. We showed out.” pic.twitter.com/0fbpsKPYqK
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022
Jason Kelce
The Eagles legendary center addressed his pregame outfit.
With Eagles center @JasonKelce on doing what needs to be done, AJ's big day and, of course, his keen fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/epfCiCHlrJ
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 4, 2022
DeVonta Smith
The Eagles’ second-year wide receiver believes his team can be really dangerous down the stretch.
DeVonta Smith: “I think we can be very dangerous. Teams can’t pick one certain thing how to defend against us.” pic.twitter.com/FNM4ZiCHt6
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022
Christian Elliss
On the practice squad up until this week, Elliss embraced the call-up, impacting the game at two levels.
Eagles PS Linebacker Christian Elliss: "My mindset was to bring energy, don’t be an energy sucker – be an energizer bunny. It was a team effort. Luckily I have 10 other guys out there with me who responded after my hit. It just started an effect. I love watching those guys roll.”
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts talked about the continued development of DeVonta Smith, who logged 5 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
.@JalenHurts on the growth of @DeVontaSmith_6. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qJdsxtOM32
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts likes to harp on the entire team impacting the outcome and Sunday was no different.
It takes everybody@jalenhurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/85YqjOTEH6
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Proper preparation is key in the development of teams and the Eagles are always dialed in.
Proper preparation@jalenhurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yC1ioCgMSn
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts talked about the Eagles continuing to grow as a team.
Continue to grow@jalenhurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vXBh8jCNa0
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
A.J. Brown
Brown had a monster performance and still talked about striving for greatness.
Striving for greatness @1kalwaysopen_ | @JalenHurts | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/42GlOkpECl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
A.J. Brown
Brown like Hurts, talked about the Eagles remaining consistent.
Focusing on consistency @1kalwaysopen_ | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZfYCOlxQtA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Nick Sirianni
Whatever it takes #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MSUlLtGh3w
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles’ head coach talked about his team putting on a show.
Put on a show #ProBowlVote | @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/aUeVSGbZvk
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles’ head coach had his son at the podium rocking a DeVonta Smith jersey.
Reppin' @DeVontaSmith_6 and @JalenHurts 🥺#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/n0siEcJurq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
T.J. Edwards
One of the top young linebackers in the NFL, Edwards talked about the Eagles playing at a high level.
Playing at a high level @TJEdwards8 | @JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OezFTfTb47
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
T.J. Edwards
Edwards talked about what undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship brings to the Eagles’ defense.
.@TJEdwards8 on playing alongside @reedus99_reed #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yr3YFBWYId
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
