What the Eagles are saying after 35-10 win over Titans in Week 13

Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and the Eagles bullied the Titans on Sunday, earning a 35-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia contained Derrick Henry — who had 11 carries for 30 yards — and harassed Ryan Tannehill –who was sacked six times. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a 2.5-game lead in the AFC South.

The Eagles will now hit the road for three straight road games starting Sunday at the New York Giants. They follow by visiting Chicago and Dallas.

Here’s what the team is saying after a dominant win.

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown on his TD celebration whipping the goal post with his towel against the #Titans: “Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you”pic.twitter.com/QuWbBaQECF — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 4, 2022

Brown came into the game with the intention of giving out a family-oriented whooping.

A.J. Brown on his TD celebration: "Today, I’m going to have to give you this whooping. But I still love you, though. That’s where the hug came in at the end.” — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 4, 2022

Kyzir White

The outside linebacker is on the winningest team in the NFL this season.

11 of them thangs‼️😤🦅 — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) December 4, 2022

A.J. Brown

Brown wanted to control his emotions, but he let it be known that this dominant win meant a lot.

A.J. Brown: “This one meant a lot to me. … I’d be lying if I said it didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/dZfTAh3APd — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 4, 2022

Lane Johnson



Johnson has played a lot of football but rarely has he witnessed the performance Brown put up.

“That one catch was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.” – @LaneJohnson65 on AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/2W84Qs0uGK — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) December 4, 2022

Javon Hargrave

Philadelphia entered the game wanting to out-physical one of the few teams in the NFL capable of bullying an opponent.

Javon Hargrave: “We knew the exact challenge. We manned up. We were physical. We showed out.” pic.twitter.com/0fbpsKPYqK — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022

Jason Kelce

The Eagles legendary center addressed his pregame outfit.

With Eagles center @JasonKelce on doing what needs to be done, AJ's big day and, of course, his keen fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/epfCiCHlrJ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 4, 2022

DeVonta Smith



The Eagles’ second-year wide receiver believes his team can be really dangerous down the stretch.

DeVonta Smith: “I think we can be very dangerous. Teams can’t pick one certain thing how to defend against us.” pic.twitter.com/FNM4ZiCHt6 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022

Christian Elliss

On the practice squad up until this week, Elliss embraced the call-up, impacting the game at two levels.

Eagles PS Linebacker Christian Elliss: "My mindset was to bring energy, don’t be an energy sucker – be an energizer bunny. It was a team effort. Luckily I have 10 other guys out there with me who responded after my hit. It just started an effect. I love watching those guys roll.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Hurts talked about the continued development of DeVonta Smith, who logged 5 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts likes to harp on the entire team impacting the outcome and Sunday was no different.

Jalen Hurts

Proper preparation is key in the development of teams and the Eagles are always dialed in.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts talked about the Eagles continuing to grow as a team.

A.J. Brown



Brown had a monster performance and still talked about striving for greatness.

A.J. Brown

Brown like Hurts, talked about the Eagles remaining consistent.

Nick Sirianni



Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach talked about his team putting on a show.

Nick Sirianni



The Eagles’ head coach had his son at the podium rocking a DeVonta Smith jersey.

T.J. Edwards

One of the top young linebackers in the NFL, Edwards talked about the Eagles playing at a high level.

T.J. Edwards

Edwards talked about what undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship brings to the Eagles’ defense.

