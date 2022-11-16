What the Eagles are saying after 32-21 loss to the Commanders
The Eagles are dealing with an unfamiliar feeling after suffering the first loss of their 2022 regular season after a disastrous showing against Washington.
Philadelphia didn’t make enough plays on offense and was physically outmanned by the Commanders on defense for the first time this season.
The Eagles are on a short week and need to mentally rebound ahead of a trip to Indianapolis to face the rebuilding Colts.
Here’s what the Birds are saying ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough.
Lane Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
“You can learn a lot from a loss, you can learn a lot from adversity.”
– @LaneJohnson65 pic.twitter.com/gYH8MJXFSs
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) November 15, 2022
Jalen Hurts
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Moving forward#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uAf0kz9JhH
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Brown is in good spirits postgame.
“This 17-0 shit is finally over with.”
Brown said bad games are part of the NFL, acknowledges self-inflicted mistakes hurt the Eagles.
“If you’re expecting me to have a frown, that’s not who I am.” pic.twitter.com/86JbFlCH6g
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 15, 2022
Brown was upbeat after the loss and looking toward the future.
Ready to bounce back@1kalwaysopen_ | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vOfFSFyInr
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
Nick Sirianni
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Together #WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KZMJUsiAtR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
Nick Sirianni on Goedert fumble
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
That’s something that we talk about and we think about, that you’re susceptible getting up off the ground. You want to teach him to be aggressive, and if he’s not seeing behind him, then get up off the ground, maybe run for a touchdown.
We are also aware that the defense is taught to take a swipe at that ball when you are getting up off the ground kind of the same way as when you’re going to the ground. The ball is loose sometimes when you’re that way.
We have to do a better job of coaching that. We have to think of a drill to do that. We talk about it, but obviously we didn’t execute it today. So, as a coach you put yourself in that situation first and say, ‘How do I fix that?’ So, we’ll have to do a drill where we’re getting up off the ground, protecting it, and if there are bodies around us, we have to stay down on the ground.
Like I said, we talk about it, but I didn’t put Quez in that scenario in drills. We’ll get better from this as coaches, and I know Quez will as well.
Jalen Hurts on lack of execution
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
“It was just an overall lack of detail and execution. Today it got us. I think there have been games in the past where you would hear us say leaving money on the table, opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. I look at this game and we were repeat offenders of that and today it got us. It’s something we have to learn from. It is something we already know and it is something we have to fix and control the things we can in the end when we are out on the field.”
Lane Johnson on responding
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
“We’ll respond. We’ve got some good teams coming up. Of course, you know, we’ll re-energize. You know, you can learn a lot from losses.”
Quez Watkins on his fumble
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
“Honestly, I was just trying to make a play. I know I didn’t get touched and I knew I had left him behind, so I just wanted to get up and get some extra yards.”
Brandon Graham
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
“Today, we just give the credit to Washington. They put us in some positions where we did some uncharacteristic things but credit to them. They came out and played. One of these games that I wish I could have that call back, but at the end of the day, we wish we could have a bunch of calls back. But you know what? They won. For me, I just want to make up for it by what I do next week, how I respond. I’m going to take that one on the chin. Of course, we’re all going to just flush it and move on. But I’m definitely going to take that one and make sure I don’t let the team down in a situation like that.”
Darius Slay on time of possession
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
“I wasn’t gassed because I am in good shape, but we were out there for a long time. That is on us. We kept allowing them to get in manageable downs to convert and that is on us. We have to do better than that. We know we are better than that. It was a great opportunity, but now we have another one coming up.”