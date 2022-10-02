What the Eagles are saying after 29-21 win over the Jaguars

The Eagles forced five turnovers on the afternoon and overcame a sloppy start in poor weather as the team moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the Jaguars 29-21 at home.

Jacksonville fell to 2-2 on the season after jumping out to a 14-0 lead that included Andre Cisco returning a Jalen Hurts interception for a touchdown.

After Philadelphia settled down, Miles Sanders dominated the game, rushing for a career-high 134 yards as he carved up the NFL’s top run defense.

Here’s what the Birds had to say in the post-game presser afterward.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles top rusher is now focused on the Cardinals.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is all about the next man taking advantage of his opportunity, and Sanders referenced that when asked about the Birds’ injuries on Sunday.

Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick talked about continuing to focus on details and staying accountable.

Haason Reddick

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reddick on coming home.

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles head coach has been an avid supporter of his veteran running back and called Sanders his guy on Sunday.

Nick Sirianni

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ head coach is always transparent and talked about communication being key to the team’s success.

Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles coach gets his city, and after the team moved to 4-0 on the year, he talked about winning in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After another strong performance on the ground, Hurts talked about the Eagles being efficient in everything they do.

#Eagles Jalen Hurts on the success of the run game: “We can be efficient in everything we do.” pic.twitter.com/gLuBtNYTaU — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2022

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts said the Eagles didn’t flinch and found a way to win as a team.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback talks about growing and climbing each week.

