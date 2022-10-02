What the Eagles are saying after 29-21 win over the Jaguars
The Eagles forced five turnovers on the afternoon and overcame a sloppy start in poor weather as the team moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the Jaguars 29-21 at home.
Jacksonville fell to 2-2 on the season after jumping out to a 14-0 lead that included Andre Cisco returning a Jalen Hurts interception for a touchdown.
After Philadelphia settled down, Miles Sanders dominated the game, rushing for a career-high 134 yards as he carved up the NFL’s top run defense.
Here’s what the Birds had to say in the post-game presser afterward.
Miles Sanders
The Eagles top rusher is now focused on the Cardinals.
"On to the next." – @BoobieMilesXXIV #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qcLAb7xJ7N
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Miles Sanders
The NFL is all about the next man taking advantage of his opportunity, and Sanders referenced that when asked about the Birds’ injuries on Sunday.
"Next man up mentality" – @BoobieMilesXXIV #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NK2HhBaTHw
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Haason Reddick
Reddick talked about continuing to focus on details and staying accountable.
"Continue to harp on the details" – @Haason7Reddick #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ebz7t2ryMg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Haason Reddick
Reddick on coming home.
Hometown STUD @Haason7Reddick #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oqKUsZQAU0
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles head coach has been an avid supporter of his veteran running back and called Sanders his guy on Sunday.
HE'S OUR GUY! @BoobieMilesXXIV #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2aJR598ugd
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles’ head coach is always transparent and talked about communication being key to the team’s success.
Communication is key.#JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LOBO1dsDp2
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles coach gets his city, and after the team moved to 4-0 on the year, he talked about winning in Philadelphia.
"There ain't nothing like winning in Philly" – Coach Sirianni#JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/viNq6vVceY
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Jalen Hurts
After another strong performance on the ground, Hurts talked about the Eagles being efficient in everything they do.
#Eagles Jalen Hurts on the success of the run game: “We can be efficient in everything we do.” pic.twitter.com/gLuBtNYTaU
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts said the Eagles didn’t flinch and found a way to win as a team.
"That's a great team win" – @JalenHurts #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eNKtHW8pCp
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles quarterback talks about growing and climbing each week.
"This is a step for us" – @JalenHurts #JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rAE1J3EWvU
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022